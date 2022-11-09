FIFA 23 FUT World Cup mode - Expected release date and time across all regions

The FUT World Cup mode is finally coming to FIFA 23, and fans don't have to wait much longer to enjoy the biggest tournament on the virtual platform. EA Sports has already provided a glimpse of what's to come with a Deep Dive trailer showcasing all the content set to arrive. Since then, gamers have been eager to witness all the action and content.

This will be the first time since FIFA 18 that the annual release will get content themed around the World Cup. Last time, EA Sports simply released a separate game mode and added themed content to Ultimate Team. The basic framework is similar this time around, but the developers have focused on offering more content and rewards.

Players may need to know the exact release times across their respective regions. While EA Sports has confirmed the dates, the exact time is yet to be disclosed officially. Fortunately, an educated guess can be made based on when new content is usually added to FIFA 23.

The FUT World Cup mode will allow FIFA 23 players to win the mega tournament with a nation of their choice

FIFA 23 players will see a separate FUT World Cup mode and additions made to the Ultimate Team as part of the new content. Some of the later content has already begun to appear, including Nations Dynamic Duos. While Ultimate Team will stay in the users' interests, the stand-alone mode could become more popular.

The FUT World Cup mode will likely be released on November 9 across all platforms at no additional cost. The free DLC will be available after an update, and players can enjoy the content right away. While the update can arrive at different times, a guess can be made about the time of the start of the events.

New content in FIFA 23 is typically released at 6:00 pm UK time. This has been the case for every promo released so far, as well as the TOTW squads that arrive every Wednesday. Almost all of the SBCs, barring POTM challenges, are also released simultaneously.

Here's when the FUT World Cup content is likely to be released in different regions of the world:

10:00 am PT

1:00 pm ET

6:00 pm UK

11:30 pm IST

These times are based on the usual trends that EA Sports follows, so there may be changes in the schedule. Currently, there has been no indication of a change, and routine maintenance will occur later on in the day.

FIFA 23 players will soon be able to dive into the new content and lead their nation to the highest glory. They can choose any one of the 32 qualified nations and play in the tournament. Additionally, players can also face each other in knockout fixtures.

The FUT World Cup mode will be free; all users can access the new content. There will also be the presence of real-life fixtures based on the proceedings of Qatar. EA Sports has also made big changes to the in-game atmosphere, ensuring full immersion.

