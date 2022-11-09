"They're even faking simulators now": Fans react as EA Sports uses FIFA 23 simulation to predict Argentina as winners of World Cup 2022

The World Cup season is almost upon us, and EA Sports has left no stone unturned to capitalize on the hype in FIFA 23.

The World Cup mode will soon be available in the game. The developers will celebrate the iconic tournament with dedicated online and offline game modes and themed content in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA 2010

2014

2018

2022



EA SPORTS has got it right since 2010 See how the FIFA World Cup played out in the x.ea.com/75641 2010201420182022EA SPORTS has got it right since 2010See how the FIFA World Cup played out in the #FIFA23 simulation and have your say 🇪🇸✅ 2010🇩🇪✅ 2014🇫🇷✅ 2018🇦🇷❓ 2022EA SPORTS has got it right since 2010 👀 See how the FIFA World Cup played out in the #FIFA23 simulation and have your say 🏆 x.ea.com/75641 https://t.co/EuiyhQnPQI

To kick things off, EA Sports continued its tradition of predicting the winner of the tournament through an in-game simulation. It concluded with Argentina being crowned the victors.

With EA Sports' predictions proving to be accurate for the past three editions of the tournament, fans will be curious to see if the FIFA 23 simulation is also accurate.

Twitter users respond to FIFA 23 prediction that Argentina will win 2022 World Cup

As usual, fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions about this latest revelation. Some are in favor of this prediction, as Argentina are among the favorites heading into the tournament. However, others believe that despite its impressive track record, EA Sports can't be trusted with such predictions.

The primary concern among fans is the inaccuracy of how the teams are seeded. Many eagle-eyed fans noticed the discrepancy in the matchmaking in FIFA 23 compared to the regulations applied in real life.

Sheikh Hammad @RonaldoW7_ twitter.com/brfootball/sta… B/R Football @brfootball



This method correctly predicted the winners in 2010, 2014 and 2018 EA Sports have predicted Argentina to win the World Cup using simmed matches on FIFA 23This method correctly predicted the winners in 2010, 2014 and 2018 EA Sports have predicted Argentina to win the World Cup using simmed matches on FIFA 23This method correctly predicted the winners in 2010, 2014 and 2018 👀 https://t.co/WbV5htZprv How are Brazil and Switzerland on the same side of the bracket if they're on the same group? France and Argentina cannot be in the same side of the bracket they both finish 1st they're even faking stimulators now How are Brazil and Switzerland on the same side of the bracket if they're on the same group? France and Argentina cannot be in the same side of the bracket they both finish 1st they're even faking stimulators now 😂😂😂😂 twitter.com/brfootball/sta…

This was a common theme across all fan reactions, as it was a major oversight on EA Sports' part.

FIFA 23 is widely considered to be the most realistic depiction of the beautiful game in the history of the franchise. However, it is hard to provide a fair assessment of who will win the World Cup when the matchmaking is skewed.

Hex Girls roadie @dparks97 EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA 2010

2014

2018

2022



EA SPORTS has got it right since 2010 See how the FIFA World Cup played out in the x.ea.com/75641 2010201420182022EA SPORTS has got it right since 2010See how the FIFA World Cup played out in the #FIFA23 simulation and have your say 🇪🇸✅ 2010🇩🇪✅ 2014🇫🇷✅ 2018🇦🇷❓ 2022EA SPORTS has got it right since 2010 👀 See how the FIFA World Cup played out in the #FIFA23 simulation and have your say 🏆 x.ea.com/75641 https://t.co/EuiyhQnPQI EA is operating off a bracket that isn’t even the correct format of the tournament LMFAO. Holy shit there’s a chance their World Cup mode has entirely incorrect bracketing throughout twitter.com/easportsfifa/s… EA is operating off a bracket that isn’t even the correct format of the tournament LMFAO. Holy shit there’s a chance their World Cup mode has entirely incorrect bracketing throughout twitter.com/easportsfifa/s… https://t.co/0DUwY2yxzw

Matchmaking errors aside, several fans took this FIFA 23 prediction as a sign of things to come.

Many believe that predictions like these indicate that the tournament itself will be rigged to favor the Argentine side. While this is a rather bold assumption, the opinion is shared by many on Twitter.

This fan, in particular, pointed out how heavily Argentina is being touted to win the World Cup across several prominent sources, including FIFA 23.

While this is nothing more than a conspiracy theory based on assumptions, it has garnered a lot of support online.

However, with great expectations comes great pressure. Argentina being such heavy favorites to do well in the tournament only means that anything less than victory will be considered below par, as pointed out by this fan.

Obi🇨🇲 @DifonMD EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA 2010

2014

2018

2022



EA SPORTS has got it right since 2010 See how the FIFA World Cup played out in the x.ea.com/75641 2010201420182022EA SPORTS has got it right since 2010See how the FIFA World Cup played out in the #FIFA23 simulation and have your say 🇪🇸✅ 2010🇩🇪✅ 2014🇫🇷✅ 2018🇦🇷❓ 2022EA SPORTS has got it right since 2010 👀 See how the FIFA World Cup played out in the #FIFA23 simulation and have your say 🏆 x.ea.com/75641 https://t.co/EuiyhQnPQI Argentina is going to get clowned so bad if they do anything other than winning the world cup lol twitter.com/EASPORTSFIFA/s… Argentina is going to get clowned so bad if they do anything other than winning the world cup lol twitter.com/EASPORTSFIFA/s…

However, it was not all doom and gloom on Twitter, as many fans are hoping that this simulation can be replicated in real life.

Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the best players to ever play the beautiful game. Fans believe that winning the most coveted trophy in football will be the ultimate swansong for the Argentine maestro.

With the World Cup mode being released soon, fans will be able to host their own simulations and enjoy the thrills of the most anticipated tournament in the world of football.

Football enthusiasts are in for a treat this month, with countless hours of entertainment in real life as well as on the virtual pitch.

Poll : 0 votes