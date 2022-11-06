Fresh FIFA 23 rumor hints at new Dynamic Duo every night as part of FUT World Cup content

FIFA 23 players could have a huge stack of Dynamic Duo cards by the time the FUT World Cup content gets over. According to leaker FUT Sheriff, there's a high possibility for a new pair to appear each night once EA Sports starts celebrating the mega event in the game.

Earlier this week, a deep-dive trailer revealed EA Sports' plans to celebrate the FIFA World Cup. As expected, there will be a dedicated World Cup mode that will be released on November 9. That's only part of it, as Ultimate Team will also have a robust flavor of the mega tournament.

This year's release has already received three club-based Dynamic Duos that were added as SBCs. However, there's been a pattern change since November 4, when the first national pair became available. It consisted of unique cards of Christhian Stuani and Bernardo Espino, and they became the Uruguayan pair.

FIFA 23 FUT World Cup content along with more Dynamic Duos will arrive very soon

Instead of a separate game mode, the Ultimate Team will be aligned with the tournament. This will lead to the introduction of unique cards and promos, along with themed events, swaps, and more.

Last night, Duncan and Gyasi were added as representatives from Ghana, and the two cards also fit well with Serie A squads. The national Dynamic Duo in FIFA 23 will have the same nation and league.

If the rumors turn out to be accurate, the next 30 nights will have 30 more pairs made available to players. It's a brilliant opportunity for fans to add up to 64 unique cards that have boosted overalls and stats. The two releases so far have turned into objectives, which means that the two pairs are available at no cost.

The FIFA 23 objectives will likely be based on different game modes. The Uruguayan duo requires players to play a particular friendly mode, while the Ghanaian duo's objectives can be completed by playing Squad Battles or Division Rivals. There could be greater variety in terms of how players will be able to add the cards coming in the future.

While the rumored Dynamic Duo content is lovely, players will soon find themselves busy with more. EA Sports have already given a glimpse of what's to come. Aside from themed SBCs and objectives, there will be a swaps program.

This will allow FIFA 23 players to obtain different rewards, including player packs and promo cards, among other things. With the festivities set to start on November 9, players will soon know what's available. They can complete the objectives and earn the Uruguayan and Ghanaian duo live in the game.

