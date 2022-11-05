FIFA 23 World Cup Warm Up Challenge 1 SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

EA Sports has officially kicked off the celebrations in FIFA 23 with the release of the World Cup Warm Up Challenge 1 SBC. Despite a delay in the content related to the Warm Up, it appears that players have something to dive into.

It needs to be clarified where the delay has been caused and what content might have been affected as a result. For now, players can complete a resource-item challenge. Unlike the player-item SBCs, these challenges tend to offer different resources like player packs and more.

World Cup Warm Up Challenge 1 SBC is essential in the game because of how easy they're to complete. These challenges often contain just a single task and can be finished quite easily. Find out the conditions and costs surrounding this challenge in FIFA 23.

The World Cup Warm Up Challenge 1 SBC is the first of the special content in FIFA 23 over next two months

As mentioned earlier, resource-item SBCs tend to have a single task, and the World Cup Warm Up Challenge 1 SBC is no different. Here are the conditions to complete the challenge and unlock the available rewards:

Task 1 - World Cup Warm Up Challenge 1 SBC

Nationalities: Min 3

Same League Count: Max 5

Gold Players: Min 3

Squad Rating: Min 72

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 14

# of players in the Squad: 11

The World Cup Warm Up Challenge 1 SBC can be done with silver players. There isn't a steep requirement in any area, with only one condition demanding three cards in the same position.

Due to the ease of the challenge, FIFA 23 players can complete it within 3,500 FUT coins. Naturally, the cost can be brought down further with fodder. The World Cup Warm Up Challenge 1 SBC is available for three days at the time of writing and will expire once the time is over. This will allow players to save their coins and increase the valuation of the challenge.

Overall, this Warm Up Challenge 1 SBC is well-valued, considering it can be done for free. Upon completion, players will receive one Small Prime Electrum Players Pack. With such simple requirements, one won't have to rely on the market to obtain the cards required for completion.

The odds of the Small Prime Electrum Players Pack are pretty high among all the available options. While there are better Electrum Players Packs within the game, they usually come with costlier challenges. The SBC can be completed by both beginners and veterans of FIFA 23. For the latter, this is a great chance to recycle some of the fodder that can't be used in other challenges.

It remains to be seen what kind of World Cup-themed content will be added to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The festivities are scheduled to begin on November 9, and fans hope there won’t be another round of delays.

