A new FIFA 23 Dynamic Duos SBC gets leaked online; Features two special cards from La Liga

A brand new set of Dynamic Duo has been leaked and is set to appear in FIFA 23 sometime in the future. This information comes from FUT Sheriff, a prominent leaker who has been incredibly reliable in providing early information about the highly anticipated game. While there might not be a new promo later tonight, gamers need not worry about the content.

Three Dynamic Duo SBCs have already been released in the game, with a fourth one now linked. These special challenges offer two cards instead of one, and they generally tend to be cheap. This makes the SBCs quite valuable for players, and the previous duo of Arnautovic and Posch are fairly popular within the community.

It is now the turn of La Liga and Girona to receive these unique cards that can be obtained through challenges. At the moment, it's unclear when this SBC will go live, but it could be as early as later tonight. Let's look at what stats are predicted for the duo so that FIFA 23 players can at least have some idea of what to expect.

Dynamic Duo SBCs in FIFA 23 has been great in terms of value-for-coins

SBCs are available in different types and costs in FIFA 23, with some offering excellent value. In general, player-item SBCs are an excellent way to improve a squad, as players don't have to rely on luck. They can first evaluate what's on offer and then decide if investing fodder or coins for it is appropriate.

The leaked Dynamic Duo SBC could offer a lot of value to those who have squads based in La Liga. Moreover, one of the two cards is a striker, while the other is a centre-back. These two positions are essential for every team composition and tactic, adding further value to these cards.

While the exact stats of the cards haven't been leaked yet, many predict that they will have 87 overall each. The last set of cards came with 85 overall, but since then, there has been a new promo that has raised the overall tier to an extent.

Stuani's card will likely be a well-rounded one with a particular focus on finishing and dribbling. The card will certainly be no slouch when it comes to pace, but that department may not be Stuani's best. The other card that has been leaked belongs to South American footballer Bernardo Espinosa.

Given his position, the card's main strengths will likely be physicality and defensive stats. Its high pace and passing skill will allow players to use this card comfortably without getting outpaced by faster cards.

It remains to be seen when this leaked Dynamic Duo pair will appear in FIFA 23 and what kind of stats the officially released cards will have.

