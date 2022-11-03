FIFA 23 FGS Challenge 4 SBC - How to complete, estimated costs & solutions, and more

FGS (FIFA Global Series) Challenge 4 SBC is live on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players have the option to complete a relatively cheap Squad Building Challenge to obtain some valuable additions to their FUT squad.

FGS is the Pro Series of FIFA 23 and the challenge gives even more casual players the chance to exchange a squad that meets the required specifications for a rare gold pack to help players make a FUT team that even professionals will approve of.

With a Global Series event happening every week, players can watch the livestream on the official EA Sports channel to gain tokens that can be exchanged for packs. For those who don't want to wait until the coming Monday to get them, here is a cost analysis and guide to completing the FGS Challenge 4 SBC.

FGS Challenge 4 SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is not that hard to complete and has decent rewards

The fourth iteration of the challenge is live and players have to complete a single task to get the reward. The Squad Building Challenge is fairly simple, especially for regular players who will also have disposable cards to use as fodder. Here are the requirements that need to be met while building the squad.

Number of players in the squad: Minimum 11

Chemistry points required: Minimum 24

Players from the same nationality in Squad: Maximum 5

Clubs in squad: Minimum 2

Player card quality: Silver or above

Number of leagues in the squad: Maxmimum of 3

Number of rare player cards: Minimum of 5

Rewards: 1x Rare Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 3,000 - 8,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

FGS Challenge 4 Anaysis

Building a squad that meets all the above requirements from scratch will cost anything between 3,000 and 8,000 FUT coins depending on the transfer market rates corresponding to the player's platform. The cost is quite low for a Rare Gold Players Pack which normally goes for 25,000 FUT coins on the FIFA 23 store.

That said, regular players can further mitigate the cost by including cards from their pre-existing FIFA 23 squad as fodder. Also, casual players are recommended to try their hands on the SBC as the rewards are potentially good upgrades to their squad. Do note, however, that the pack and the rewards are untradeable.

The chemistry requirement to complete the challenge may seem high, but some of the other limitations such as the maximum cap of leagues that can be used and the fact that five players from one nationality may be included in the squad to complete the SBC means that the overall requirements are not that strenuous.

With no rating limitations as such, players can also look for silver cards to complete the challenge without spending too much. Just keep an eye out for the five rare cards that have to be used as they can drive up the price by a lot.

In any case, the reward for completing the FGS 4 challenge is quite worth it considering the rare gold pack will offer players 12 rare gold cards, giving them an ample chance to get some decent upgrades to their FIFA 23 squads. Players looking for smaller SBCs should definitely try this out, but hurry as the challenge expires in two days.

