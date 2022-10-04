FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Dynamic Duos SBC: How to complete, potential costs, and more

The first promo of FIFA 23 is in full swing, and EA Sports has been consistently releasing content to keep fans entertained. Mondays have historically been slow days for content in FIFA Ultimate Team. However, that doesn't seem to be the case this year as EA have kept their streak alive by releasing two spectacular SBC groups in FUT.

78+ Upgrade packs have returned to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. These were extremely popular with the community in the initial stages of previous installments. With such affordable requirements, it is easy to see why. Fans just need to submit six gold players in the squad to receive a pack containing an untradeable gold rare player rated 78 or above.

While the upgrade pack SBC is brilliant in itself, the new Dynamic Duos SBC is the primary attraction for the day. Not only does this SBC offer a pack reward for completing the group, but the individual segments also contain special player items as rewards.

The Dynamic Duos SBC introduces an interesting new concept in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The concept of Dynamic Duos has a lot of potential going forward in FIFA 23. The concept was a success in FIFA 22, but the players were released as objective cards. This system includes giving special versions to players from the same club, and has now been introduced in the SBC section.

The Marseille pairing of Chancel Mbemba and Luis Javier Suarez have been selected as the first Dynamic Duo of FIFA 23. Both these cards look impressive on-paper and possess incredible stats for their respective positions.

How to complete the Dynamic Duos SBC?

These are the requirements you need to fulfill in order to complete this challenge:

SBC 1: Chancel Mbemba

Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 85: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

Rewards: Untradeable 84 OVR Chancel Mbemba

SBC 2: Luis Javier Suarez

Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 85: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

Rewards: Untradeable 84 OVR Luis Javier Suarez

Is the Dynamic Duos SBC worth it?

The individual segments of the Dynamic Duos SBC provide fans with two spectacular cards in FIFA 23, while completing the entire set has a Premium Gold Pack as a reward. While the group reward is rather underwhelming, the two special items have the potential to be remarkable in-game.

The SBC is estimated to cost around 50,000 FUT coins. Although this is a hefty investment in the initial stages of FIFA 23, the special items themselves are certainly worth the price.

With 78 pace, 84 defending and 85 physicality, Chancel Mbemba appears to be amongst the best centre-backs in Ligue 1. Luis Javier Suarez is no slouch either, with 87 pace, 83 shooting and 84 physical. With the architect chemstyle, Suarez can be converted into the lengthy AcceleRATE type, which will make him incredibly overpowered in-game.

After a streak of expensive and potentially overpriced player SBCs, this is certainly a step in the right direction from EA Sports. Fans will be eager to see how this concept is further explored in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, as it has showcased a lot of potential for future promos and events.

