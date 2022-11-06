With the upcoming World Cup, EA Sports has released the second batch of Nations Dynamic Duos objectives featuring Duncan and Gyasi in FIFA 23. For the most part, Dynamic Duos have been provided through SBCs in FIFA 23, but lately, EA has opted for an objective-heavy approach.

The Dynamic Duos released in Squad Building Challenges so far have featured players from the same club. However, as the name suggests, Nations Dynamic Duos consists of players from different teams but from the same nation and playing in the same league.

Following this theme, the latest group of objectives provides fans with special versions of Alfred Duncan and Emmanuel Gyasi.

The Ghanaian duo of Duncan and Gyasi has been released as a Dynamic Duos objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With the Men's FIFA World Cup just around the corner, EA Sports have introduced a new promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, called the World Cup Warmup series. This includes a lineup of SBCs, objectives, and similar content to build hype amongst the community before the tournament begins, along with the release of World Cup content in FUT.

Following the theme of the upcoming tournament, the concept of Dynamic Duos has been altered to reflect nationalities rather than clubs, providing gamers with more options than ever to improve their FUT squads.

The latest duo of Duncan and Gyasi represents this concept perfectly, as the Ghanaians from Serie A encapsulate both offense and defense in one objective.

How to complete the Duncan and Gyasi Dynamic Duos objective in FIFA 23?

Contrary to the previous set of Nations Dynamic Duos, this objective is not set in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece. Instead, EA Sports have favored the offline side of FUT gameplay.

The objective must be completed by playing Squad Battles, and these are the stipulations that fans must fulfill to unlock these exciting new cards:

Quick Impact : Score four goals using players with minimum 80 PAC in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Score four goals using players with minimum 80 PAC in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Ghanaian Technician : Assist four goals using a player from Ghana in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Assist four goals using a player from Ghana in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Perfect Ten : Score ten goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Score ten goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Strong Performance : Assist using Dynamic Duo Gyasi in three separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Assist using Dynamic Duo Gyasi in three separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Win 8: Win eight separate matches with Dynamic Duos Gyasi in your starting lineup in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

While all these individual segments offer pack rewards as well, the Perfect Ten objective in particular holds the key to this objective. It is the segment that provides players with Dynamic Duo Gyasi, who is needed to complete the entire set.

Tips and Tricks for completing the Duncan and Gyasi objective in FIFA 23

To begin with, FUT enthusiasts must focus on the Perfect Ten objective, as Dynamic Duo Gyasi is required to complete the overall set. Once they unlock Gyasi, they can use him to provide assists and complete both the Ghanaian Technician and Strong Performance objectives.

Overall, the Duncan and Gyasi objective is definitely worth the time investment, as it provides players with two extremely usable players from one of the most popular leagues in FIFA 23. While Gyasi might not be everyone's cup of tea, Duncan possesses some amazing attributes and will make for an incredible midfielder in-game.

