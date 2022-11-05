FIFA 23 Stuani and Espino Dynamic Duos Objectives - How to complete, tips & tricks, and more 

The Stuani and Espino Dynamic Duos objectives became the first occasion in FIFA 23 where cards from the promo have not been made part of any SBC. Despite a delay in last night's content, EA Sports has provided a chance for all the players to earn two unique cards.

Unlike traditional promos, Dynamic Duos typically come with two special cards that players can obtain. Three sets were released in the first month, and all of them have come via SBCs. Initially, players can choose to do either one or both of the cards.

Due to changes like the Stuani and Espino Dynamic Duos objectives, players can get both at once. This article dives into players' tasks to earn the two special cards. Moreover, players can also get an idea of how the cards are in the current FIFA 23.

The Stuani and Espino Dynamic Duos objectives have been available for a long time in FIFA 23

With plenty of promos, SBCs, and objectives going on in FIFA 23 at the moment, players have no shortage of unique cards. Earlier on November 4, news about the Stuani and Espino Dynamic Duos objectives was leaked, and many thought they would arrive via SBC.

That has yet to be the case. Interestingly, a set of tasks can be found in milestones. This might be due to the long duration, and players have plenty of time to earn the two cards. The Stuani and Espino Dynamic Duos objectives feature boosted cards of the two footballers, which can be done for free.

Expert Passer: Assist 4 Through Balls using players with Min. 80 PAS in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Uruguayan Goal Scorer" Score 4 goals with Uruguayan players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Consistent Finisher: Score 12 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece. Reward: Stuani Dynamic Duo 85 OVR

Clean Touch: Score using Dynamic Duo Stuani in 4 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Win 8: Wineight8 separate matches with Dynamic Duo Stuani in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece. The Managerial Masterpiece is required to be played and invested in to obtain the cards. Interestingly, one of the card parts of the Stuani and Espino Dynamic Duos objectives has been added directly to the tasks.

It's also the same task that should be targeted first for completion. Any Uruguayan card will work, but options like Darwin Nunez can be effective due to his low cost and effectiveness.

Overall, the Stuani and Espino Dynamic Duos objectives are well worth the effort for FIFA 23 players. Both cards are free, so players won't have to invest in anything aside from time. Moreover, additional player packs are available in the objectives.

While there has been plenty of new content, fans eagerly wait for November 9, when the World Cup kicks off. A dedicated World Cup mode will be added to FIFA 23. Ultimate Team mode will also have many new items, including promos, challenges, and more.

