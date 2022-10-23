FIFA 23 Marko Arnautovic and Stefan Posch Dynamic Duos SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

With the release of the Marko Arnautovic and Stefan Posch Dynamic Duos SBC in FIFA 23, gamers have yet another option to unlock two special cards simultaneously. The new release also ensures that gamers have yet another opportunity to get special cards to add to their Ultimate Team squad.

Dynamic Duos are unique SBCs that offer two special cards at once. Players have the liberty to obtain either or both cards that are on offer, and the special editions aren't obtainable from any other source. Moreover, both cards are always from the same club, which adds a bonus to squad chemistry.

In general, player-item SBCs are an advantage for gamers as they don't have to rely on luck to get the cards. They're assured of the rewards they will get and can also assess the quality of the cards.

The Marko Arnautovic and Stefan Posch Dynamic Duos SBC in FIFA 23 will be good options for those playing Serie A squads

The third Dynamic Duos SBC adds two special cards from Bologna and has two tasks. Each requires a single squad to be completed and named after the players themselves.

Task 1 - Marko Arnautovic

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Stefan Posch

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

There are no additional rewards for Marko Arnautovic and Stefan Posch Dynamic Duos SBC; the only ones are the two special cards. One big advantage that FIFA 23 players have is the option to obtain cards one at a time. This offers them the benefit of only getting the card they will need.

Both tasks have the same set of conditions, so the individual costs are the same. To complete the full Marko Arnautovic and Stefan Posch Dynamic Duos SBC, players will need between 36,000-40,000 FUT coins.

The final costs can be brought down with fodder from their collection. The main cost element comes from the one in-form card that must be used. All other cards can be acquired for potentially low costs from the FUT market.

The Marko Arnautovic and Stefan Posch Dynamic Duos SBC offer a lot of value if someone in FIFA 23 uses a Serie A-based squad. Both the cards have 85-overall, which is decent at this stage of the game.

Marko Arnatouvic looks like a very good card for its potential price and has a well-rounded set of stats. A lengthy body type will have some natural advantages in the current meta. Players are advised to use the Hunter chemistry style to improve their pace, which seems weak. His Finishing and Weak Foot are decent for their cost.

Stefan Posch is the other card in FIFA 23 and can be played at CB or RB (with a position modifier). Like Arnautovic, Posch has decent pace, defending, and physicality, making it an effective card to play with. It's 3* Weak Foot could be a problem, but skilled players will be able to manage the limitation.

Overall, the value of Marko Arnautovic and Stefan Posch Dynamic Duos SBC goes up if FIFA 23 players can complete it entirely with fodder. The SBC will be live for one week, after which it will expire from the game.

Poll : 0 votes