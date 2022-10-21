FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Marquee Matchups SBC (October 20): How to complete, potential costs, and more

EA has released another Marquee Matchups SBC for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team in anticipation of the big matches this weekend. The Squad Building Challenge offers players a unique opportunity to get some in-game rewards by participating in challenges based on real-life footballing events.

Weekly SBCs such as these are essential for FUT players looking to upgrade their squads and stay competitive regularly. The four challenges require players to meet various requirements to obtain precious rewards.

InfiniteReck @InfiniteReck remember to do your marquee matchups kids remember to do your marquee matchups kids https://t.co/s7N9Xs5pmu

Considering there are multiple squads to be built to complete the SBC set, some might think these challenges will be very hard. But looks can be deceiving as most of them can be completed relatively quickly, even by more casual players. The following is a guide discussing potential costs and expected cost-to-reward ratios for the Marquee Matchups challenges in FIFA 23 this week.

FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups SBC allows players to obtain rewards by completing challenges themed around upcoming matchups

Completing every challenge will require players to finish objectives based on some of the key games to be played over the next week. These matches mainly include big games and feature popular teams such as LA Galaxy, Bayern Munich, and Tottenham.

Do note that you may pick and choose any challenges based on the rewards, but completing the whole set will give players a Rare Electrum Players Pack. Hence, it is highly recommended to complete all of the Marquee Matchups SBCs in FIFA 23. Here are the requirements.

Challenge 1- LAFC v LA Galaxy

Total Chemistry Points: Minimum 14

Players from the United States of America: Minimum 1

Leagues: Minimum 3

Silver players: Minimum 2

Players from the same nationality: Maximum 4

Rewards: 1x Gold Pack

Potential Cost: 2,000 - 2,500 FUT Coins

Challenge 2 - LOSC Lille vs AS Monaco

Players from France: Minimum 2

Players from the same club: Minimum 2

Player card level: Minimum Silver

Rare cards: Minimum 1

Total Chemistry Points: Minimum 18

Rewards: 1x Small Gold Players Pack

Potential Cost: 2,500 - 5,000 FUT Coins

Challenge 3 - TSG Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich

Squad Rating: Minimum 72

Total Chemistry Points: Minimum 22

Players from FC Bayern Munich or TSG Hoffenheim: Minimum 1

Players from Germany: Minimum 2

Gold players: Minimum 3

Rare players: Minimum 2

Rewards: 1x Premium Mixed Players Pack

Potential Cost: 3,500 - 5,000 FUT Coins

Challenge 4 - Tottenham v Newcastle

Players from Tottenham or Newcastle: Minimum 1

Players from the Premier League: Minimum 2

Leagues: Minimum 5

Rare Player Cards: 3

Squad Chemistry Points: Minimum 26

Squad Rating: Minimum 75

Rewards: 1x Prime Mixed Players Pack

Potential Cost: 4,000 - 6,000 FUT Coins

Based on the current FIFA 23 market rate, the total cost of completing the entire group is somewhere between 12,000 - 18,500 FUT Coins. The reward is a Rare Electrum Player Pack which may be pretty valuable for players looking to get some rare cards to add to their squad.

The first two challenges are pretty lenient with chemistry requirements, ideal to complete for casual players looking to pack some gold cards. The last two Marquee Matchups offer valuable rewards and cost a little more.

All in all, the Marquee Matchups SBCs are not that hard to complete, significantly when much of the cost can be mitigated by pre-existing fodders for regular FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players.

