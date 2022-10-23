5 best FIFA 23 cards that can be turned into lengthy with chemistry styles

The current meta in FIFA 23 is all about the new AcceleRATE feature, with players who fall under the lengthy acceleration type being overpowered in-game. A host of players deemed unusable in previous iterations of the game are now considered viable due to these new running animations, making FIFA 23 the most realistic and authentic depiction of the sport to date.

With lengthy players being favored by the meta, gamers are constantly on the lookout for new cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that fall under this particular acceleration type. Fortunately, there is a wide variety of players who meet the physical specifications required to be lengthy and can be converted by boosting the appropriate stats with the right chemistry style.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

FIFA 23 players that can become overpowered lengthy beasts with the appropriate chemistry style boost

1) Cristiano Ronaldo (Gold/Rulebreakers)

Despite being harshly downgraded to an overall rating of 90 in FIFA 23 and receiving a ridiculously low pace stat of 81, Cristiano Ronaldo is just as effective as ever on the virtual pitch. This is primarily because the Portuguese superstar, who starts as a controlled player, can be converted to lengthy with an architect chemistry style.

The architect chemistry style is amongst the most coveted and valuable consumables in FIFA 23 as it gives a +15 boost to a player's strength attribute. In Ronaldo's case, this is just the upgrade he needs to meet the requirements of being a lengthy player, as the difference between his strength and agility surpasses the minimum threshold.

With five-star skills, 92 shooting, and custom dribbling animations, it is no surprise that Ronaldo is already overpowered in-game. Converting him into a lengthy running style adds the finishing touches to an already lethal card.

2) Rafael Leao (Team of the Week)

Rafael Leao has taken the world of European football by storm with his stunning rise to form for AC Milan, leading the Rossoneri to their first Serie A title in eleven years. He was named the Serie A MVP for his team's league-winning campaign last season and has received a massive upgrade in FIFA to reflect his contributions. Despite his amazing attributes, gamers can't convert his base gold card to lengthy.

However, the issue was resolved with his inclusion in Team of the Week, as the in-form version received a significant strength boost. The card can be converted to lengthy with an architect chemistry style, which makes him even more overpowered than he already is. With 92 pace and 88 dribbling, being converted to lengthy makes the card the perfect winger in the FIFA 23 meta.

3) Karim Benzema (Gold)

Karim Benzema has risen to prominence since Cristiano Ronaldo departed from Real Madrid, leading Los Blancos to several titles and earning the title of the best player in the world with his latest Ballon d'Or victory. The Frenchman's success has been further rewarded with an incredible card in FIFA 23, making him one of the five highest-rated players with an overall rating of 91.

Although he has a controlled running style by default, Benzema can be converted to lengthy with the architect chemistry style. The lethal marksman already possesses incredible shooting and dribbling stats for a striker, and making him lengthy is just the buff he needs to become an extremely viable card in-game.

4) Fikayo Tomori (Gold/Team of the Week)

While Rafael Leao stole the headlines with his attacking exploits, one of the key factors behind AC Milan's success has been their rock-solid defense. Fikayo Tomori has been in incredible form since his move to the red side of Milan from Chelsea, and the Englishman has received an impressive card in FIFA 23.

Tomori's gold card is already amongst the most meta centre-backs (CBs) in FIFA 23. With his inclusion in the Team of the Week 4 squad, Tomori received a two-rating boost to become 86-rated, making him even more overpowered.

Both versions of Tomori fall under the controlled acceleration type by default but can be converted to lengthy with a wide range of chemistry styles. The anchor chemistry style is the best choice as it also boosts his pace.

5) Federico Valverde (Gold/Team of the Week/POTM/RTTK)

Few players in the world of football can claim to have the same level of form as Federico Valverde at the moment. The Uruguayan has grown into a class of his own in the current campaign, becoming the standout player for the undefeated Real Madrid side. His performances have also been reflected in FIFA 23, as he already has three special cards in FUT.

Valverde is easily the most versatile player across the top European leagues. His talents have been replicated on the virtual pitch, making him one of the best midfielders in the game. All four versions of Valverde have amazing pace and well-rounded attributes and can be converted to lengthy with an architect chemistry style, making him the ultimate midfield powerhouse in FIFA 23.

