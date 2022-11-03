Who is the favorite to win FIFA 23 Premier League POTM for October? Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne among the nominations

FIFA 23 players could soon be getting a Premier League POTM card for Kevin De Bruyne in the game if fans can pool enough votes for him. Earlier today, EA Sports revealed the names of all eight footballers who are in the running to win the best player of October from the Premier League.

Every month, EA Sports adds a special version of the footballer who is voted the best from a certain league. All the top European leagues are covered under this series, and these unique cards are available to everyone as special SBCs. Players can add a special card to their Ultimate Team squad upon completing the challenges.

Popularity for Kevin De Bruyne will be high within the community, who have already received an in-form card. A POTM card will have further boosts over the stats and overall of that version, which will likely make it his best one in FIFA 23 so far. However, it will be challenging for the Belgian to win the title as there are seven other solid contenders.

Kevin De Bruyne's consistent performances in October places him in the FIFA 23 Premier League POTM nominations

The official nomination announcement was made earlier this afternoon, and it comes in the wake of the La Liga and Serie A nominations. Before analyzing the favorites for the spot, let's take a look at all the nominees.

Miguel Almiron (RM 78)

Kevin De Bruyne (CM 91)

Bruno Guimares (CM 81)

Erling Haaland (ST 88)

Kepa (GK 80)

Kieran Trippier (RB 84)

Leandro Trossard (LM 79)

Granit Xhaka (CDM 79)

As mentioned earlier, all eight players are justified names to be on this list after brilliant individual performances. Kevin De Bruyne has had fruitful outings in October, contributing with both goals and assists. Manchester City won four of their five games in the month of October, and De Bruyne had a say in all of those victories.

Ka-Johnnie🇰🇪 @kamauJohn21 De Bruyne Assist to Álvarez is a reminder that @KevinDeBruyne is the best midfielder in the world De Bruyne Assist to Álvarez is a reminder that @KevinDeBruyne is the best midfielder in the world 💙 https://t.co/meJa1KovXb

The Belgian registered three assists and two goals in the Premier League, which has allowed Pep Guardiola's team to continue challenging Arsenal for the top spot of the table. Such brilliance has made De Bruyne a favorite to get a POTM SBC in FIFA 23. However, the results are yet to be released, and his biggest challenge could possibly come from his clubmate, Erling Haaland.

Since moving to England, the Norwegian has simply been sublime, to say the very least. He scored at unbelievable rates and left his biggest imprint during the Manchester derby. He scored a hat-trick and made two assists for his teammates as Manchester City thrashed their city rivals.

Furthermore, those are not his only achievements in October, as Haaland scored one goal against Southampton and two against Brighton. He already has an OTW card in the game as well as an in-form, so a POTM SBC will be the perfect addition for many FIFA 23 players. Unlike those two cards, players can directly add it to their squad by completing the challenge when it becomes available.

Whether it's De Bruyne, Haaland, or someone else, it will be a matter of the future. Haaland has been strong in the current in-game meta due to how body types work. If either of the Manchester City duo wins the spot, their FIFA 23 POTM SBCs certainly won't be cheap.

