FIFA 23 rumors hint at Robert Lewandowski getting a La Liga POTM SBC: Expected release dates, speculative cost, and more

Based on leaks by FUT Sheriff, Robert Lewandowski will soon be getting a special FIFA 23 card after winning the La Liga POTM in October. The Polish forward had been nominated earlier along with six other contenders, including heavyweights like Federico Valverde. Although La Liga and EA Sports haven't officially announced anything so far, the leaker is a reliable source.

When a footballer becomes the best player in a given month, EA Sports celebrates the achievement by providing unique cards. All the major European leagues are covered under this system, and La Liga recently got a strong card last month. The Barcelona star might have pipped his Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid counterparts to the podium.

Barring SBCs, POTM cards can't be obtained by any other process, making them highly sought-after and valuable in the game. This would also mean a dedicated SBC will be released, offering unique cards. Due to the lack of an official announcement, the possible release dates are yet to be disclosed. However, an educated guess can be made on how they have been added in the past.

Robert Lewandowski winning the La Liga POTM in October isn't surprising, and FIFA 23 players are the real winners

Every time a footballer gets a POTM reward, their special card gets a boosted version. Given Lewandowski's existing cards and high overall in FIFA 23, the rumored card will have to be even stronger. If the leaks by FUT Sheriff turn out to be accurate, the card will have an overall of 92.

The SBC will likely arrive on November 4, 2022, based on the trends followed by La Liga POTM cards in the past. There could be changes to the schedule made by EA Sports, but there currently isn't any reason to believe that it will change.

It will take a lot of work to estimate how much the SBC will cost when it goes live. The cost of POTM SBCs featuring big cards has swung massively between FIFA 22 and FIFA 23. Last year, Cristiano Ronaldo's POTM SBC in October cost over two million FUT coins. In contrast, Lionel Messi's POTM SBC (with similar stats) cost well below the one million mark.

In all probability, the POTM SBC for Robert Lewandowski will likely have a similar cost to that of Lionel Messi. It remains to be seen what the final cost will be, as it will only be revealed when the challenge goes live in the game.

Overall, the leaked Lewandowski card in FIFA 23 looks quite promising. The 77 Pace might feel slow, but his lengthy body type will significantly compensate for the stat. Moreover, it can also be increased with the use of chemistry styles like Hunter.

If the leaks are accurate, it will also mean a second special card for the Polish attacker. Aside from his base card, he was added to the Ones to Watch promo following his move to FC Barcelona earlier in the summer.

