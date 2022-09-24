Which FIFA 23 formation is best for Barcelona?

Barcelona is one of the most popular clubs, both in FIFA 23 and the real sport, with their El Clasico games against Real Madrid breaking record viewership nearly every year. Unfortunately, some of their top players tend not to be the most popular in FIFA 23, specifically Robert Lewandowski and Sergio Busquets. They don't have the top-end pace that most players enjoy using, but Barcelona fortunately has other players that are fan favorites.

This certainly does not mean that Barcelona is a weak in-game team as they have quite a few players that are very much in the meta. With only 10 spots to fill besides Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal, the best formation to choose from would be a base of 4-3-3. This formation fits 3 attackers (Left wing, right wing, striker), 3 midfielders (All centre mids), and 4 defenders (Left-back, right-back, and two centre-backs).

Top players from Barcelona to fit into the 4-3-3 formation in FIFA 23

Four of the top players that you will want to use from Barcelona are Frenkie De Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, and Jules Kounde. All of these players boast excellent performances in-game, so when determining which formation is best, you should remember that these four should be the first in your team.

Looking at the base 4-3-3 formation in FIFA (Image via fifplay)

Attackers

Left Wing: Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati is the third fastest player at Barcelona and is a fan favorite of the club's supporters. With 4-star skills and a weak foot rating, alongside 82 dribbling, he is a great winger in FIFA 23.

Alternatives: Ferran Torres, Memphis Depay, Gavi

Striker: Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski is Barcelona's most recent massive acquisition, costing them a whopping 50 million Euros this past summer. He is tied for the highest rated player in the game and is a strong candidate for the Ballon d'Or this year. He is a must-have up top, even though he may not be the player archetype that tends to dominate the FIFA 23 meta.

Alternatives: Ferran Torres and Memphis Depay

Right Wing: Ousmane Dembele

Dembele is currently one of the best players in FIFA 23. He has maxxed out 5-star skills and weak foot, a rare combination in the game. He is also the single fastest player at Barcelona this year and has a unique body type in FIFA 23. Every Barcelona squad should include him, and his backups are quite talented as well.

Alternatives: Raphinha and Gavi

Midfielders

The midfield in the base 4-3-3 is made up entirely of box-to-box centre mids, so it is best to group them together.

Centre Mids: Frenkie De Jong, Kessie, and Pedri

This is certainly one of the strongest midfield trios in all of FIFA 23. Each of them has a strong balance of stats, especially at pace, dribbling, and defending. Expect each of them to be very popular in their own right in FIFA 23, with the combination of all three likely to prove quite effective. Barcelona truly have an excellent midfield in this year's game.

Alternatives: Gavi, Sergi Roberto, and Sergio Busquets

Defense

Left-back: Jordi Alba

Alba is historically a great player in this position and one of the greatest attacking fullbacks in modern football. As he has been for years, Alba is the premier left-back in the entirety of La Liga. Despite a small and weak frame, his excellent pace and attacking stats more than make up for his deficiencies.

Alternatives: Marcos Alonso

Centre-backs: Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo

This pair is a match made in heaven. Kounde has considerable pace, quickness, and on-ball stats, while Araujo compliments him with a large frame and high physicals. This is the ideal format for a centre-back pairing in FIFA 23, with a small and fast player put alongside a large and strong one. They match up well with some of the best attacks in FIFA 23.

Alternatives: Andreas Christensen, Gerard Pique

Right-back: Hector Bellerin

Bellerin is the weakest player in the entire Barcelona squad, even though he could be a great player at other clubs. His High/Low work rate is not ideal for a left-back in the 4-3-3, but there are not many other options for the position. Bellerin is excellent at pushing into the attack, but players should keep in mind that he is not strong defensively.

