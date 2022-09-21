Which is the best formation for Real Madrid in FIFA 23?

Following a highly successful season, Real Madrid are shaping up to become a major powerhouse in FIFA 23, especially after players received substantial in-game boosts due to their exceptional performances last season. As Carlo Ancelotti prepares to recreate last season's results, the new squad seems adept with Real Madrid's signature 4-3-3 formation.

One of the top clubs in the game, Los Blancos are pitted to be one of the most superior sides in the upcoming FIFA edition. Despite losing to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, they went on to win the Super Cup, La Liga, and the Champions League.

With existing talents such as Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema given a boost in ratings, and the experience of midfielders such as Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, Real Madrid should be a top choice for players in FIFA 23.

Real Madrid will be one of the strongest clubs in FIFA 23

Madrid have an all-round squad with exceptional talent at the front in the form of Benzema. The Frenchman had a stellar last season, scoring the most goals in both the domestic league and Champions League. He was also awarded the UEFA Player of the Year award for his exceptional performance.

With Vinicius Junior on the left and Valverde on his right, Benzema wreaked havoc across competitions in 2021/22. Not to mention youngster Rodrygo, who adds bite to the forward line.

Veterans Kroos and Modric have handled the midfield exceptionally, supplementing the strikers with their superb positioning skills and game sense. As the first few matches of the new season have demonstrated, new signing Aurelien Tchouameni is a worthy replacement for Casimero after he left for a record fee at Old Trafford.

Despite losing their star defenders over the years, Real Madrid retain top notch talent for their back line with new signing Antonio Rudiger supplementing left and right backs Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal respectively. With an overall rating of 90, Thibaut Curtois deservedly became the top-rated goalkeeper in FIFA 23 along with Manuel Neuer.

With a traditional 4-3-3 attacking or false 9 formation, Real Madrid will be able to make excellent use of their young, fast-paced wingers along with a midfield of experienced playmakers and a tight back line.

Strengths

The 4-3-3 formation is designed for a winger-based three-pronged attack against opponents, which suits Real Madrid very well. Vinicius Junior's blistering pace was a highly valuable asset to the team last season, and the two wingers and one striker in front is best-suited for players like him.

Toni Kroos and Modric can shine in their playmaking roles as they supplement the attackers. Tchouameni, meanwhile, has to fill in the all-important role of the defensive midfielder.

A false 9 with a 4-3-3 formation is also viable with Benzema hanging back from the defense, allowing the wingers to easily penetrate the back-line by drawing away his marker.

Ancelloti is also not averse to playing a 4-4-1-1 formation to further pressure the opposing team as he did with Manchester City in the the Champions League.

Weaknesses and counters

A major weakness of the spread-out formation would be its vulnerability to swift counter attacks, which can easily go past spaces in the midfield, especially the gap between the attacking midfielders and the pivot, making Tchouameni's role an important one.

A 4-3-3 hold formation might be an extremely good way to utilize a three-man forward line, but it has the tendency to leave one open for counter attacks, which is why sometimes Ancelloti even switches back to a 4-4-2 style of play, or a 5-2-3 formation during those tense defensive moments.

Rudiger and Mendy's pace comes in handy during such situations as they can fill the gaps quite efficiently.

Real Madrid's strong defensive line and efficient attackers seem to be working this season, as they are yet to drop a point in the La Liga after 6 matches.

