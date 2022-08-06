5 footballers who could be the fastest centre-back in FIFA 23

The release of FIFA 23 is just around the corner, and EA has started providing players with details about the entry's gameplay mechanics. The introduction of additional motion-captured animations through Hypermotion 2.0 could make this the most realistic depiction of the beautiful game.

In FIFA 22, EA attributed centre-backs with more pace than ever to counter the speed of attackers and provide players with a balanced gaming experience. However, the quickest CBs in the game aren't necessarily the highest-rated ones.

FIFA games have had a history of attributing ridiculous pace to lower-rated CBs to reflect their real-life prowess. This trend will probably continue in FIFA 23.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Jeremiah St-Juste, Jurrien Timber and 3 other defensive dynamos who will compete for the title of the fastest CB in FIFA 23

1) Maxence Lacroix

Maxence Lacroix is a fan favourite on FIFA 22 (Image via Getty)

At just 22 years old, Maxence Lacroix has made a name for himself in the Bundesliga as one of the top defensive prospects in the world. However, his real-life abilities are often overshadowed by his popularity in FIFA, where the Frenchman is known for being one of the fastest CBs.

With an overall rating of just 79, the Wolfsburg defender is definitely set to get upgraded in FIFA 23. He has featured regularly for his club and continues to grow and develop as a player.

With a pace rating of 88 in FIFA 22, any further upgrades will surely put him in contention to be the fastest centre-back in the entire game.

2) Jeremiah St-Juste

St Juste is the fastest centre-back in FIFA 22 (Image via Getty)

Despite being only 76 rated overall, Jeremiah St-Juste is not only the speediest CB in FIFA 22 with a pace rating of 91, but he is also one of the fastest players in the game.

The Dutchman made a name for himself in the Bundesliga while playing for FSV Mainz and recently secured a transfer to Sporting CP.

St-Juste has not had a great 2021-22 season. However, he is just 25 years old and will definitely improve. With his move away from the German top flight, he has new avenues to grow and develop.

Even if he gets downgraded by two or three ratings in FIFA 23, he will retain his spot as one of the fastest CBs in the game.

3) Maxim Leitsch

Maxim Leitsch will be looking to impress for his new club (Image via Getty)

With an overall rating of 72 in FIFA 22, Maxim Leitsch is the lowest-rated entry on this list. However, with a pace rating of 87, he is also one of the quickest.

The German had a successful 2021-22 season in the Bundesliga, as he featured as a regular starting CB for VFL Bochum.

Leitsch will be hoping to replicate his form for his new club, FSV Mainz, next season. At only 24 years of age, he has a lot of potential to grow into a phenomenal CB at the club and international level.

Leitsch's successful 2021-22 season should earn him a well-deserved upgrade in FIFA 23. This would place him among the fastest CBs in the game.

4) Jurrien Timber

Jurrien Timber is one of the top defensive prospects in world football (Image via Getty)

At just 21 years of age, Jurrien Timber is the youngest player on this list. The Dutchman currently plays for Ajax in the Eredivisie and is one of the most sought-after defensive talents in world football. He had a successful 2021-22 season for his club, with his performances even earning him an inclusion in the Dutch national team.

With just a few years of professional football experience under his belt, Timber is already a 75-rated player in FIFA 22 with a pace rating of 83. He should receive a substantial upgrade in FIFA 23, which would boost his pace rating as well.

As someone who also occasionally plays as a wing-back, he will probably receive stats that reflect his playstyle as a quick, nimble and aggressive defender.

5) Eder Militao

Eder Militao had an excellent season with Real Madrid (Image via Getty)

Unlike the other entries on this list, Eder Militao has already established himself as one of the best defenders in world football. He had a spectacular 2021-22 season, winning the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid. His partnership with David Alaba at the heart of the team's defence was crucial to their success.

With an overall rating of 82 and a pace rating of 83, the Brazilian's effectiveness on the pitch translates well to FIFA 22. Considering his recent success at club level, he will undoubtedly receive a decent upgrade in FIFA 23.

Any boost to his current ratings would make him a strong contender for the title of the fastest CB in the game.

