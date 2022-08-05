FIFA 23 matchday experience changes: Realistic pitches, female referees, and more

FIFA 23 has come out with yet another major reveal, and tonight's new features involve the 'most' crucial aspect of the game. EA Sports has showcased what has been added as well as what has changed with the core features of the gameplay. With new and upgraded hardware, the developers have made several changes that will certainly add to the game's realism.

FIFA 23 will likely be the series' last entry with the iconic name as the license expires next year. However, there will be no shortage of action or drama as EA Sports has already added several new features. The game will also have crossplay and introduce current-gen capabilities on PC for the first time. If all of that's not enough, the new changes announced today will surely delight fans. While it's unclear what the old-gen capabilities will be, current-gen users are definitely in for a treat.

FIFA 23 will have several new changes surrounding gameplay to make everything feel even more realistic

One notable feature this year has been the constant emphasis by EA Sports on upgraded hardware. That's one of the main reasons why HyperMotion 2 will be coming to PCs, and that's not all. The pitches will look far more realistic and also show wear and tear, just like in real life.

Additionally, the net physics has also improved, like how they move when a goal is scored. There will also be brand new celebrations, especially for some of the most popular stars in the world of football.

There will be brand new pre-match cutscenes that will lead to a buildup in the intensity of the matches. Such additions are presently found in games like NBA 2K22, and it's undoubtedly going to be an interesting one.

EA Sports has also concentrated on improving the cameras; there will be additional ones in FIFA 23. These cameras will operate as close-on items and capture the footballers' looks in-game. They will also help capture special moments in-game just like in real life.

EA Sports has already taken significant steps for equality by introducing women's leagues as playable options with Sam Kerr on the cover. Players will also be able to assign women referees in all game modes. This is in keeping with the current times, as is seen in real-life football.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Kylian Mbappé joins her on the cover for FIFA 23 Sam Kerr becomes the first female player to feature on the global cover for FIFA 🤩Kylian Mbappé joins her on the cover for FIFA 23 Sam Kerr becomes the first female player to feature on the global cover for FIFA 🤩Kylian Mbappé joins her on the cover for FIFA 23 🎮 https://t.co/pSaBMn2m3A

Finally, goalscoring in FIFA 23 has never been more enjoyable with all the announced additions. Players will have a wide array of data to assist them with scoring chances. Features like xG will be available for players at will, making goalscoring more of mathematics than pure chance.

That's not all, as several under-the-hood changes have also been made and will likely be revealed in the future. Aspects such as a revamped trainer will help new players grasp the game better. All of this will be fully revealed when FIFA 23 releases worldwide on September 30.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far