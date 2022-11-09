FIFA 23 leaks reveal that Portuguese midfielder Danilo Pereira is coming as a World Cup Star

With the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup beginning soon, leaks regarding FIFA 23 Ultimate Team content have begun to surface, including a brand new Danilo Pereira card. The Portuguese midfielder will be included in the new World Cup Stars promo, as leaked by the prominent leak-based Twitter account FUT Sheriff. Sheriff is notoriously reliable with their leaks, so fans are more hyped than ever for the latest promo.

The World Cup mode has been released in FIFA 23 with the latest Title Update. This marks the beginning of the tournament's festivities as far as the game is concerned, and fans will also be receiving a ton of FUT content in the coming days. Danilo Pereira will be included in the World Cup Stars promo, which appears to be an excellent addition for those grinding the game.

Note: This information is not confirmed by EA Sports and is based entirely on leaks.

Danilo Pereira has been recognized as a vital part of the Portuguese World Cup squad with an impressive card in FIFA 23

EA Sports has already revealed that there will be several World Cup-themed promos during the course of the tournament by introducing various card designs in their promotional video for the World Cup mode. FUT Sheriff leaked that one of these promos is called World Cup Stars, and the concept surrounding this promo is rather intriguing.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff PERMANENTLY upgraded FIFA WC Star Player item from each of the 32 nations will be available as prize rewards in WC Swaps.



We will also have “End of Event Rewards”, that will obviously be redeemable starting by Jan 4th, just like when the WC Players Items expire and



What is World Cup Stars?

According to leaks, each nation participating in the tournament will receive a special boosted card that players can unlock through a Swaps system that FUT veterans will be familiar with. It is an exciting concept, and fans will be eager to start grinding away with the various objectives required to unlock these cards.

Danilo Pereira is the second card in the promo to be leaked by FUT Sheriff, with the first being Brazil and Liverpool midfielder Fabinho.

What does WC Star Danilo Pereira look like in-game?

The defensive midfielder, who can also slot in as a centre-back, has received an impressive boost to his attributes in FIFA 23. Pereira has the following stats in six key aspects:

Pace: 80

Dribbling: 84

Shooting: 72

Defending: 87

Passing: 82

Physicality: 89

While these stats are based on leaks and are subject to change based on EA's whims, they should closely reflect what the card will look like in-game. Pereira currently plays for Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain and has an overall base rating of 80. The 31-year-old possesses rather underwhelming attributes, and fans will be pleased that his World Cup Stars version is significantly better.

How will Danilo Pereira perform in-game?

The PSG star will be the ideal defensive-minded midfielder in the current FIFA 23 meta. The new AcceleRATE system of the game has made players possessing the lengthy acceleration type overpowered in-game. Pereira falls under this category and will be able to chase down attackers with ease and dispossess them with his domineering physical presence.

