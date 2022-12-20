FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Swaps: Complete list of all rewards available in Ultimate Team

The FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Swaps program went live late on December 19, 2022, and Ultimate Team players can now obtain some exciting rewards in the game. This is the third set of swaps programs released for this year's FIFA title.

Swap programs typically offer tokens, which have to be earned in different ways. These tokens are released in limited numbers and spread across the entirety of the program. They can be redeemed in exchange for suitable gifts.

Let's look at the different rewards available to FIFA 23 players in the Winter Wildcards Swaps program. EA Sports has kept things relatively flexible, as players can get some valuable items for fewer tokens.

The FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Swaps program will run throughout the duration of the special promo

There appears to be a steady flow of content in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team despite the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

EA Sports released plenty of themed content to celebrate the special tournament. With the action now returning to club football, Winter Wildcards will be the first promo to introduce a host of unique cards.

The Winter Wildcards Swaps program will run concurrently with the promo. The first set of available tokens can now be obtained in the game.

It's important to know all the possible rewards beforehand, as it allows players to know exactly how many tokens they need and which are the best rewards.

Complete list of Winter Wildcards Swaps program in FIFA 23

2 Tokens – Winter Wildcards Kieran Trippier

3 Tokens – 81 x 11 pack

5 Tokens – 3 x 84+ Player Pick (1 of 4 Rare Gold Players)

(1 of 4 Rare Gold Players) 10 Tokens – Winter Wildcards Sandro Tonali

10 Tokens – 83+ x 25 pack

15 Tokens – 85+ x 10 pack

15 Tokens – 85+ Winter Wildcards Player Pick (1 of 4 Winter Wildcard Players)

(1 of 4 Winter Wildcard Players) 20 Tokens – 3 x 83+ x 25 pack

As mentioned earlier, EA Sports has kept things relatively simple, and FIFA 23 players can get rewards for as low as two tokens. Each player can have a maximum of 25 tokens, five more than the highest available reward requirements.

Moreover, players can combine their rewards to obtain multiple items. If they feel like it, they can combine three different rewards, for instance, depending on the number of tokens they collect.

The first token is already available to players, and more will be released over the next few days. Players should also keep an eye out for all the upcoming cards that will start releasing on Friday. Two separate team releases are expected, and some early leaks look promising.

It remains to be seen how much the upcoming promo and already-released swaps program will be able to delight players with what's on offer.

