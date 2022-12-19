FIFA 23 leaks hint at Karim Benzema and Adama Traore coming to Winter Wildcards promo in Ultimate Team

Karim Benzema and Adama Traore are speculated to be a part of the Winter Wildcards promo coming to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The latest leaks were revealed by @FUT Sheriff, who posted the info late last night on their Twitter handle. This is the second set of leaks following previous rumors about Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin, who could be getting his first promo card in this year's release.

The Winter Wildcards promo will be a returning affair, having been present in the releases of previous years. It also marks the return of club promos, with all the FUT World Cup content now over.

The FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards promo featuring Benzema and Traore is expected to be released on Friday

FIFA 23 will now go back to the more common promos. Benzema and Traore are two cards that players will definitely want to obtain. The latter is especially popular in the community due to his great pace stat in the game, which works well in the current meta.

As good as Benzema and Traore are in the game, their base cards have certain limitations. The former is considered to be slow in the game's meta, while the latter has poor stats (apart from his pace). However, their Winter Wildcards versions should counter these problems to a great extent, especially due to the nature of the promo.

If the promo retains its characteristics from last year, all the cards will have unique boosts. Some of them will be in unnatural positions and can offer significant advantages to the players. Typically, the boosts won't be associated with the cards, making the promo a unique affair.

#FIFA23 Benzemais also added to come as WWStats are expectedMake sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Benzema🇫🇷 is also added to come as WW 🔥Stats are expected 👀Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ❤️#FIFA23 https://t.co/evfh6itpKB

It remains to be seen if both leaked cards make it to the game. At the time of writing, there is no confirmation on when the Winter Wildcards promo will appear. The same goes for the current leaks of Benzema and Traore, which are just rumors at this point.

However, the ongoing FUT WC TOTT promo will come to an end this Friday. This will likely be when the next promo arrives in FIFA 23. If the leaked cards of Benzema, Traore, and Saint-Maximin are indeed part of the official release, the community could have some great cards to use in Ultimate Team.

