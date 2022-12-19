FIFA 23 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC: Complete list of all cards available as rewards

The 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 is perhaps the last chance for players to get a special card for their Ultimate Team squads. While the Mid versions available as rewards can be packed in the future, the World Cup Icons will certainly become a rare commodity.
EA Sports introduced the latter in November as part of all the FIFA World Cup-themed content in the game. These are special versions of the traditional Icon cards, and their stats lie between the Mid and Prime editions. Unfortunately, the FIFA World Cup Icon cards will cease to come in packs once the FUT World Cup content is stopped after the current week.
Overall, the 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC has excellent value when considering the overall reward pool. While the final item on offer will depend on luck, FIFA 23 players can obtain something valued more than their investments.
88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC offers great chance for FIFA 23 players to pack something worthwhile
Not every Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon card is great to have in the Ultimate Team. However, there's a strict condition related to the rewards from the 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC. Only cards rated 88 or higher can be obtained. This may lead to problems that may arise with low overalls on player items.
The entire reward pool of the 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC can be divided into two sections.
Complete list of all Mid Icons that could be obtained
These are normal Icon cards, which will once again become available post the expiry of all FIFA World Cup-themed content
- Alan Shearer
- Alessandro Del Piero
- Alessandro Nesta
- Andrea PirloBastian Schweinsteiger
- Bobby Moore
- Carlos Alberto
- David Beckham
- Dennis Bergkamp
- Didier Drogba
- Edwin van der Sar
- Emilio Butragueno
- Eric Cantona
- Eusebio
- Fabio Cannavaro
- Ferenc Puskas
- Franco Baresi
- Garrincha
- Gary Lineker
- George Best
- Gerd Muller
- Hristo Stoichkov
- Hugo Sanchez
- Ian Rush
- Iker Casillas
- Jairzinho
- Javier Zanetti
- Johan Cruyff
- Juan Roman Riquelme
- Kaka
- Kenny Dalglish
- Lev Yashin
- Lothar Matthaus
- Luis Figo
- Marcel Desailly
- Marco van Basten
- Miroslav Klose
- Paolo Maldini
- Patrick Vieira
- Paul Scholes
- Pavel Nedved
- Pele
- Peter Schmeichel
- Petr Cech
- Phillip Lahm
- Raul
- Rio Ferdinand
- Rivaldo
- Robert Pires
- Roberto Baggio
- Roberto Carlos
- Robin van Persie
- Ronald Koeman
- Ronaldinho
- Ronaldo
- Roy Keane
- Rui Costa
- Ruud Gullit
- Ruud van Nistelrooy
- Samuel Eto’o
- Socrates
- Sol Campbell
- Steven Gerrard
- Thierry Henry
- Wayne Rooney
- Xabi Alonso
- Xavi
- Zinedine Zidane
Complete list of all FIFA World Cup Icons that can be obtained
The second set of cards available in the FIFA 23 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC is the FIFA World Cup Icons.
- Ronaldo
- Zinedine Zidane
- Johan Cruyff
- Eusebio
- Luis Figo
- Bobby Moore
- Emilio Butragueno
- Michael Laudrup
- Didier Drogba
- Miroslav Klose
- Emmanuel Petit
- Hernan Crespo
- Pele
- Petr Cech
- Gianluca Zambrotta
- Roberto Baggio
- Iker Casillas
- Samuel Eto'o
- Laurent Blanc
- Andre Shevchenko
- Roberto Carlos
- Luis Hernandez
- Garrincha
- Lothar Matthaus
- Kenny Dalglish
- Fabio Cannavaro
- Gheorghe Hagi
- Gary Lineker
- Davor Suker
- Cafu
- Patrick Vieira
The 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC costs about 240,000 FUT coins, but it can possibly be completed for lower costs. Overall, there's excellent value with regard to the items on offer, and FIFA 23 players can greatly profit from completing the challenge.