FIFA 23 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC: Complete list of all cards available as rewards

The 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 is perhaps the last chance for players to get a special card for their Ultimate Team squads. While the Mid versions available as rewards can be packed in the future, the World Cup Icons will certainly become a rare commodity.

EA Sports introduced the latter in November as part of all the FIFA World Cup-themed content in the game. These are special versions of the traditional Icon cards, and their stats lie between the Mid and Prime editions. Unfortunately, the FIFA World Cup Icon cards will cease to come in packs once the FUT World Cup content is stopped after the current week.

Overall, the 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC has excellent value when considering the overall reward pool. While the final item on offer will depend on luck, FIFA 23 players can obtain something valued more than their investments.

88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC offers great chance for FIFA 23 players to pack something worthwhile

Not every Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon card is great to have in the Ultimate Team. However, there's a strict condition related to the rewards from the 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC. Only cards rated 88 or higher can be obtained. This may lead to problems that may arise with low overalls on player items.

The entire reward pool of the 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC can be divided into two sections.

Complete list of all Mid Icons that could be obtained

These are normal Icon cards, which will once again become available post the expiry of all FIFA World Cup-themed content

Alan Shearer

Alessandro Del Piero

Alessandro Nesta

Andrea PirloBastian Schweinsteiger

Bobby Moore

Carlos Alberto

David Beckham

Dennis Bergkamp

Didier Drogba

Edwin van der Sar

Emilio Butragueno

Eric Cantona

Eusebio

Fabio Cannavaro

Ferenc Puskas

Franco Baresi

Garrincha

Gary Lineker

George Best

Gerd Muller

Hristo Stoichkov

Hugo Sanchez

Ian Rush

Iker Casillas

Jairzinho

Javier Zanetti

Johan Cruyff

Juan Roman Riquelme

Kaka

Kenny Dalglish

Lev Yashin

Lothar Matthaus

Luis Figo

Marcel Desailly

Marco van Basten

Miroslav Klose

Paolo Maldini

Patrick Vieira

Paul Scholes

Pavel Nedved

Pele

Peter Schmeichel

Petr Cech

Phillip Lahm

Raul

Rio Ferdinand

Rivaldo

Robert Pires

Roberto Baggio

Roberto Carlos

Robin van Persie

Ronald Koeman

Ronaldinho

Ronaldo

Roy Keane

Rui Costa

Ruud Gullit

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Samuel Eto’o

Socrates

Sol Campbell

Steven Gerrard

Thierry Henry

Wayne Rooney

Xabi Alonso

Xavi

Zinedine Zidane

Complete list of all FIFA World Cup Icons that can be obtained

The second set of cards available in the FIFA 23 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC is the FIFA World Cup Icons.

Ronaldo

Zinedine Zidane

Johan Cruyff

Eusebio

Luis Figo

Bobby Moore

Emilio Butragueno

Michael Laudrup

Didier Drogba

Miroslav Klose

Emmanuel Petit

Hernan Crespo

Pele

Petr Cech

Gianluca Zambrotta

Roberto Baggio

Iker Casillas

Samuel Eto'o

Laurent Blanc

Andre Shevchenko

Roberto Carlos

Luis Hernandez

Garrincha

Lothar Matthaus

Kenny Dalglish

Fabio Cannavaro

Gheorghe Hagi

Gary Lineker

Davor Suker

Cafu

Patrick Vieira

The 88+ Mid or FIFA World Cup Icon Upgrade SBC costs about 240,000 FUT coins, but it can possibly be completed for lower costs. Overall, there's excellent value with regard to the items on offer, and FIFA 23 players can greatly profit from completing the challenge.

