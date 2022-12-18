FIFA 23 Winter Wildcards Promo - Expected release date, possible features, and more

If leaks and rumors are anything to go by, FIFA 23 Ultimate Team's next promo will be the Winter Wildcards, which will take place over the festive period. The upcoming promo will also be the first to introduce special cards related to clubs rather than nations since October. This is primarily due to the FIFA World Cup-themed content released over the last month and a half.

The Winter Wildcards is a returning promo, having been introduced in the previous year's releases. Just like in FIFA 22, there will likely be two sets of teams, although EA Sports has changed the pattern for FIFA 23. Which cards are eventually released will be a matter of the future.

For the time being, there hasn't been any official information or hints about what's to come in the future; however, guesswork can be done based on how promo releases work in the game. Moreover, players have also speculated about what to expect from the upcoming promo based on last year's content.

The Winter Wildcards promo will signal the return of club promos in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Winter Wildcards promo was popular when it was released last year. It could be an encore if things go according to the rumors and leaks that have surfaced. While the official release date isn't known, much of the community feels it will be the next one following the expiry of the ongoing FUT WC TOTT promo.

If that turns out to be true, the Winter Wildcards promo will be released on Friday, December 23. This one looks to be the likeliest date, given that the FUT WC TOTT promo is confirmed to end on the same day.

So far, all the promos for the game have been released on Fridays. The only exceptions were the Team of the Week releases, which take place every Wednesday.

It remains to be seen which promo will officially arrive in FIFA 23 after the FUT WC TOTT is over. The end of the ongoing promo will signal the closure of all World Cup-related content, which will likely return after four years. With content going back to club football, the community will be excited to discover what awaits.

It could be even more special if Winter Wildcards is the upcoming promo. If it retains its nature from last year's game, the community has many reasons to be excited. After all, the cards with the promo have unique boosts that are not found in other cases. These include surprise boosts that aren't usually associated with the cards.

Moreover, all the boosts implemented on the cards will be permanent and last till the end of FIFA 23. These boosts provide a unique opportunity for the players, and certain cards suddenly rise to the top of the meta. Changes can be made to the nature of the promo this time around. Readers are advised to wait for the official release before drawing any conclusions.

Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin's card has already been leaked, and more will follow over the next few days. The upcoming promo is rumored to contain two sets of teams, which could provide FIFA 23 players with more options.

