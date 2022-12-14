FIFA 23 leaks hint at Winter Wildcards making return as upcoming promo in Ultimate Team

After being successfully introduced in FIFA 22, the fabled Winter Wildcards promo is rumored to return in FIFA 23, much to the excitement of fans around the globe. As suggested by the renowned leak-based Twitter account FUT Sheriff, the event will be released over the course of two weeks, bringing back the dual-squad theme of earlier promos in Ultimate Team.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Winter Wildcard promo



- Team 1 is coming on December 23rd and will be a two-week promo



With the ongoing World Cup reaching its conclusion, the festivities of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team are almost over too, bringing an end to the tournament-themed content EA has been releasing over the past month. This has led to a lot of speculation within the community about what the next promo might be, which has now leaked to be Winter Wildcards.

Note: This article is entirely speculative and based on leaks from social media.

Winter Wildcards are rumored to arrive soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

If leaks are to be believed, the ongoing World Cup Phenoms promo will be followed by the World Cup Team of the Tournament release, which will be the conclusive World Cup-themed promo of FIFA 23. This event will then be succeeded by Winter Wildcards, which is a fan-favorite despite only being introduced in the previous iteration of the game series.

While FUT veterans will be disappointed that the legendary FUTMAS event will not return to FIFA 23, Winter Wildcards is an amazing event in its own right, with many gamers considering it to be the best-executed promo of last year.

What is Winter Wildcards?

Winter Wildcards is a promo released in the month of December and is centered around Player SBCs, objectives, and an engaging Swaps system. It is similar to the FUTMAS event from previous FIFA titles, but instead of focusing entirely on daily player SBCs, the promo also provides a roster of special cards in packs.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Winter Wildcard Swaps Program



Up to 25 tokens



Rewards will be available for redemption ins SBC menu till January 13th



Based on the wide gallery of new packs recently added to the FIFA 23 code, there will also be a comprehensive token-based Swaps system, where gamers will be able to earn tokens through objectives and SBCs and redeem them for untradeable rewards.

When will Winter Wildcards begin in FIFA 23?

As revealed by FUT Sheriff on Twitter, the promo will arrive on December 23. It will undoubtedly follow the release pattern of other events, beginning at these times across various time zones:

GMT: 6:00 PM

PT: 10:00 AM

ET: 1:00 PM

IST: 11:30 PM

What to expect from Winter Wildcards?

Apart from daily player SBCs and rewarding the Swaps system, the promo will also feature a roster of upgraded special cards. Listed below are some of the most notable names featured in the event last year, and fans can expect more this year as well:

Neymar

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Fabinho

Paul Pogba

Eden Hazard

Raheem Sterling

Luka Modric

