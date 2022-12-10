EA Sports releases FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Phenoms promo with stunning card of Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham's first promo card in FIFA 23 belongs to the FUT World Cup Phenoms release, the latest to be introduced in the Ultimate Team squad. It might have taken the English midfielder quite a long time to get a special card, but the wait has been worth it.

Moreover, the Englishman is accompanied by a steady list of youngsters who have received special cards as part of the promo. The latest release features young footballers who have already made it big. With boosted stats and overall, these versions are big upgrades over their base counterparts and will naturally have high demand in the community.

Bellingham's FUT World Cup Phenoms card will likely greatly impact the meta due to its all-rounded nature. However, it's not the only good card released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. There are other noticeable additions as well, which could perform well.

FUT World Cup Phenoms introduces some great cards in FIFA 23, but Bellingham stands out

A key reason why the FUT World Cup Phenoms Bellingham card could be a hot-seller is due to its stats. Unlike most cards, it comes with an even distribution of stats in all key positions.

While it has CM as its base position, the card can be played anywhere in the middle of the mark. Here's the full set of special cards that have appeared in Ultimate Team.

Complete list of FUT World Cup Phenoms cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Thilo Kehrer CB 85

Daniel James ST 85

Mikel Damsgaard LM 85

Jules Kounde CB 86

Mateo Gendouzi CDM 86

Giovani Reyna CAM 86

Edouardo Camavinga CM 87

Achraf Hakimi RB 87

Bukayo Saka RM 88

Pedri CM 89

Lautaro Martinez ST 89

Jude Bellingham CM 90

Rafael Leao ST 91

As good as Bellingham's special card is, the highest spot has gone to Portuguese talent Rafael Leao. The latter has been phenomenal in the World Cup, following a stellar last season with AC Milan. He will be an excellent addition to anyone's FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad.

Real Madrid's starkid Camavinga has also received his first special card in this year's game, as have Mikel Damsgaard and Thilo Kehrer. While these cards have lower overalls and stats, they will likely be available for cheaper.

With the FIFA World Cup moving into the knockouts, this could be one of the last chances for FIFA 23 players to add special cards to their Ultimate Team lineups.

