Best FIFA 23 custom tactics for Real Madrid

As the reigning and defending champions of La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid have an amazing squad in FIFA 23. Los Blancos are formidable opponents for any side in world football, as they possess a winning mentality that allows them to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Their incredible performances last season have been rewarded by EA Sports with impressive ratings in FIFA 23.

Real Madrid are amongst the most overpowered sides in the game, with world-class talent in every position. Not only are these players exceptional in real-life, but they are also incredible in the FIFA 23 meta.

Despite not being able to secure the services of Kylian Mbappe in the summer, the Spanish giants have reinforced their ranks with several high-profile signings in key areas.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the most optimal custom tactics to get the best out of Real Madrid in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 is the most immersive and realistic depiction of the beautiful game in the history of the franchise. With a host of unique animations and the brand-new AcceleRATE system, the game offers an authentic football experience unlike any other.

This means that the abilities attributed to Real Madrid players will replicate their performances in real life, making the squad overpowered in-game.

Despite several Los Blancos players strongly adhering to the meta of FIFA 23, gamers still need to set up the squad in the right way to make the most out of their abilities.

What formation is best suited to the Real Madrid squad in FIFA 23?

While Madrid's attacking prowess is undeniable, their strength lies in the versatility of their midfield. The Spanish champions feature some of the best midfielders in the history of the sport like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Despite Casemiro's departure in the summer, they have signed the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni to make up for the Brazilian's absence.

With such an overpowered midfield, the 4321 formation is best suited to the Real Madrid squad. It is amongst the most popular and meta formations in FIFA 23 and is ideal to accommodate the roster's best players.

As expected, Karim Benzema will spearhead the attack, with Vinicius Junior playing as a center-forward alongside either Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, or Rodrygo.

With the attack sorted, the midfield will consist of Luka Modric and Federico Valverde, the latter of whom is one of the most overpowered midfielders in the game despite being only 84-rated. For the final midfield spot, gamers must go for a defensive-minded player to act as a pivot, with Tchouameni or Camavinga being ideal selections.

Defensively, Ferland Mendy is possibly the best left-back in the current FIFA 23 meta, while Dani Carvajal will do an amazing job on the right flank. As far as center-backs are concerned, fans will have to choose between the likes of Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Eder Militao, all of whom are excellent options.

What are the custom tactics for this setup?

Through balls are key in the current meta of the game, so the striker and two center-forwards have to be instructed to 'get in behind' and 'stay forward'. The midfield is where fans will be able to experiment based on their preferences.

All three midfielders must be set to 'cover center', with at least one player being instructed to 'stay back while attacking' to help with defensive duties. The instructions for the other two midfielders can be based on your style of play.

Defensively, both wingbacks must be told to 'stay back while attacking' to avoid being exposed on counter attacks.

