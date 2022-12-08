FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Phenoms promo: Release date and time for all regions

FIFA 23 players are all set for the FUT World Cup Phenoms promo to replace the ongoing one and bring a fresh set of cards for all the players to enjoy. This comes via confirmation based on the loading screen of Ultimate Team, with EA Sports revealing information about when the players will be getting new content.

The developer gives slight hints about every upcoming promo before they are released. Usually, the community learns about the promos' release dates and timings via community dataminers before the unique cards are explicitly announced. This allows them to plan and save the in-game packs accordingly.

With so much FIFA World Cup-themed content, wasting resources is the last thing players should do.

Let's take a look at when fans can access all the new and upcoming cards that will be part of the FUT World Cup Phenoms promo. The next set of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team additions will be about the youngsters who have hit their peaks early in their professional careers. Recent leaks have hinted at some fantastic additions coming the players' way.

FUT World Cup Phenoms promo in FIFA 23 will be the first to primarily cater to young talents

EA Sports has released plenty of FIFA World Cup-themed promos in Ultimate Team. These are part of the festive celebrations in FIFA 23 on the occasion of the mega event being held in Qatar.

The developers have focused on an integrated approach that has allowed players to consistently develop their main squads and enjoy all the seasonal content simultaneously.

While EA Sports has yet to publicly announce the release date of the FUT World Cup Phenoms promo, the information can be understood from the loading screen.

Earlier on Wednesday, the date of the upcoming promo became visible along the common grounds. Hence, the new set of cards will be released on Friday, December 9. This will also mark the end of the ongoing FUT World Cup Stories promo.

When it comes to time, the countdown on the loading screen is also an indicator. Based on it, the FUT World Cup Phenoms promo will begin at 6:00 pm UK Time. Players in the United States will get their hands on the latest offerings starting at 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET. Indian players will have to wait until 11:30 pm to access the new additions, including the SBCs and objectives.

What makes the FUT World Cup Phenoms promo special?

Every promo that has appeared in FIFA 23 has a certain USP about it, which sets each one apart from the other. It started rolling with the Ones to Watch (OTW), which included cards of footballers involved with major transfers in the summer.

The first World Cup-themed promo was Path to Glory, which introduced some unique cards that can grow in the future based on real-life performances.

The upcoming FUT World Cup Phenoms promo is all about young talents in the world of football. It will feature superstars who might be young but are already household names.

Despite their young age, most of them have already created big impressions for their respective clubs. While their base cards in FIFA 23 are pretty popular, the special versions will have boosted stats and overalls. This will allow the community to remove the limitations and allow them to be used in competitive matches.

