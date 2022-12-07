FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Phenoms promo: Expected release date, time, features, and more

EA Sports has revealed that a brand new promo will replace the ongoing World Cup Stories event in FIFA 23, which has been leaked to be called World Cup Phenoms. The card design for this promo has been displayed on the loading screen for Ultimate Team, and fans are more excited than ever for the release of these new special cards.

The current World Cup is shaping up to be the most exciting one in recent history, and the hype surrounding the iconic tournament has also taken over the world of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. EA Sports has already treated fans to a plethora of themed content in FUT, and with World Cup Stories approaching its end, the new promo is set to commence soon.

Note: This article is partly speculative and based on leaks from Twitter.

World Cup Phenoms are set to arrive soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Prior to the start of the World Cup, EA Sports revealed a wide array of card designs that indicated the various promos that would be released in FIFA 23 during the tournament. The developers have implemented several in-game, including Path to Glory, Road to the World Cup, and World Cup Stories, with World Cup Phenoms next in line.

What is FUT World Cup Phenoms?

As suggested by leaks on Twitter, the upcoming promo is called FUT World Cup Phenoms and will feature youngsters that have left an impression in the world of international football. The promo concept resembles FUT Future Stars from previous iterations of the game but with more established players who have been impressed on the biggest stage.

Based on the usual norms and patterns, the promo will consist of a roster of boosted unique cards being added to packs, alongside several cards being released through Squad Building Challenges and objectives. These cards are unlikely to be dynamic but will undoubtedly receive significant boosts over their base versions in FIFA 23.

When will the promo be released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

As displayed on the FUT loading screen, the promo will begin this weekend. As the countdown indicates, the event will commence on Friday (November 9) at these times across the various time zones:

10:00 am PT

1:00 pm ET

6:00 pm GMT

11:30 pm IST

This is the regulation time for content drops in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with EA Sports regularly adding new content to the game in the form of SBCs, objectives, and rosters of unique cards.

Which footballers will be included in FUT World Cup Phenoms?

Social media has already been replete with leaks regarding this promo, with the likes of FUT Sheriff revealing multiple inclusions. If leaks are to be believed, the promo will feature the likes of England midfielder Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Eder Militao, both of whom are as impressive on the virtual pitch as they are in real life.

