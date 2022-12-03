EA Sports released Team 2 of World Cup Icons in FIFA 23 featuring Samuel Eto'o, Roberto Baggio, and more

After the successful launch of World Cup Icons in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has introduced the second batch of cards into packs. The first team featured the likes of Ronaldo Nazario, Zinedine Zidane, and Johan Cruyff, and the second squad has not disappointed either.

World Cup Icons are included in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team to celebrate the contributions of legendary football players for their international sides on the world's biggest stage. The event is included in FUT as part of the World Cup festivities and features some of the best performers in the illustrious history of the competition.

Legendary footballers like Samuel Eto'o, Iker Casillas, and Roberto Baggio are included in Team 2 of World Cup Icons in FIFA 23

The second roster of World Cup Icons is significantly smaller in size compared to the inaugural batch, consisting of only seven players. However, they certainly don't lack in terms of in-game quality.

These Icons are better than their mid versions, but inferior to their Prime counterparts. However, with Primes yet to be released into packs, these are the best Icon cards currently available in FUT.

EA Sports has confirmed that these Icons will replace their Base and Mid versions in packs. These are by far the most coveted cards in the game, which comes as no surprise as Icons have always fetched a premium price in FUT due to their elite status and in-game performance.

The second team of World Cup Icons has been released alongside the much-anticipated World Cup Stories promo and will be available in packs over the course of the next seven days. These are the legendary footballers who have received World Cup Icon cards in the latest batch:

Roberto Baggio: 92

Samuel Eto'o: 91

Iker Casillas: 91

Laurent Blanc: 90

Roberto Carlos: 90

Andriy Shevchenko: 90

Luis Hernandez: 88

EA Sports will most likely release more Icons over the course of the promo in the form of Mini-Releases and SBCs. Spanish and FC Barcelona legend Carles Puyol has already been leaked as one of the Icons who will receive an SBC card during the promo.

What are the best cards in the latest squad of World Cup Icons?

Samuel Eto'o is by far the most impressive card on this roster. Not only does he have incredible stats that make him a formidable attacker in the latest meta, but he has also received a weak foot upgrade and now possesses the coveted five-star weak foot in-game.

Laurent Blanc and Roberto Carlos will also be incredible additions to any FUT squad, as they possess elite-tier attributes for their respective positions. All the Icons included in the promo are viable in-game, but these three, in particular, stand out and will undoubtedly fetch a high price in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

