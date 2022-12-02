FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Stories promo: Release date and time across all regions revealed

There has been speculation among FIFA 23 players that the FUT World Cup Stories promo is the next set to arrive in Ultimate Team. The last few days have seen a number of social media leaks about potential cards that are expected to arrive. After much speculation, EA Sports has now officially confirmed the release date and time of the upcoming promo.

The FUT World Cup Stories promo will commence tomorrow, December 2, and will directly replace the ongoing Road to the FIFA World Cup cards. So far, there has been no official mention of cards coming to the upcoming promo, but if the leaks are anything to go by, there could be some exciting additions.

With regard to the promo time, EA Sports has typically followed two patterns when they introduced the Road to the FIFA World Cup cards earlier than expected. However, the loading screen of Ultimate Team has also confirmed the release time, thanks to the official countdown.

Following the same countdown, here are the release timings of the FUT World Cup Stories promo in FIFA 23, based on different regions across the world:

10 am PT

1 pm ET

6 pm UK Time

11:30 pm IST

Those in other regions can determine their respective local time by comparing them to the ones mentioned above.

FUT World Cup Stories promo in FIFA 23 will add more special cards themed around the mega event

Ever since the release of the first FUT World Cup promo, players have expressed their excitement with the interesting range of content. Titled the Path to Glory promo, it added two teams that came with the potential for growth. Since then, the Road to the FIFA World Cup and FUT World Cup Icons have added more additions for players and their Ultimate Team squad.

The options on hand will further increase once the FUT World Cup Stories promo cards are released. There have been some terrific leaks so far, with superstars like Virgil Van Dijk and Marcus Rashford present in the promo.

There's no guarantee that the leaked cards will indeed appear in FIFA 23. Players are advised to wait until tomorrow night to find out what the exact additions will be, along with the official stats and overalls.

