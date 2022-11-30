All major FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Stories leaks featuring van Dijk, Rashford, and more

Based on the latest rumors, Virgil van Dijk and Marcus Rashford could get unique cards as part of FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Stories. All the leaks so far have come from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who has posted them on their social media channels. These cards are rumored to appear with their designs and will feature a higher overall and boosted stats.

If the recent leaks turn out to be accurate, players will soon have a strong set of cards for their Ultimate Team. It's unclear exactly how these cards will be released, but a new promo on Friday appears to be the obvious choice. If FUT World Cup Stories does appear as a promo, it will replace the ongoing Road to the World Cup cards.

As Friday comes closer, more leaks are expected to surface in the next few days. Nevertheless, there have already been some enticing leaks with interesting predicted stats. If true, van Dijk and Marcus Rashford cards could have very strong positions in the in-game meta.

Rashford and van Dijk's leaked FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Stories cards could have incredible demand

Virgil van Dijk became the first card to be leaked on social media and could be one of the best options for players. The Dutch defender is a community-favorite thanks to his excellent defensive stats. It will also be the first instance of the centre-back getting a promo card in FIFA 23.

Since then, other stars from the Premier League have also joined van Dijk when it comes to new leaks. Although Manchester United star Marcus Rashford already has a special POTM card in Ultimate Team, many players were unable to obtain the card due to constraints on Coins and its untradable nature.

This could change once the FUT World Cup Stories cards are officially released. Many expect to see the upcoming card receiving significant boosts in terms of stats when compared to his base card. This could make him quite valuable in the in-game meta, and the demand for this card is likely to be high.

Rashford's local rivals Manchester City may also have a representative within FUT World Cup Stories. Earlier this morning, defender Aymeric Laporte's promo card was leaked with a healthy set of predicted stats. This could help those who run Premier League squads in the Ultimate Team.

There has also been a non-Premier League leak, and it features none other than Leroy Sane. Interestingly, the German attacker is set to receive a CAM card as his FUT World Cup Stories addition. Typically, he has been a wider attacker in FIFA 23, so it remains to be seen how good his new position will be.

Players will now have to wait for the official release of all these special cards in FIFA 23. EA Sports has yet to give out any official information, so van Dijk and Rashford will have to wait some time before entering the Ultimate Team mode as special items.

Poll : 0 votes