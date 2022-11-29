New FIFA 23 leaks hint at Marcus Rashford FUT World Cup Stories card coming to Ultimate Team

Marcus Rashford FUT World Cup Stories card is set to be released in FIFA 23, according to the latest leaks on social media. The news was leaked by FUT Sheriff, who had earlier unveiled a similar card for Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk.

The FUT World Cup Stories is the next special set of cards to appear in the game. All these editions are part of the FIFA World Cup celebrations going on at the moment. EA Sports has adopted an integrated approach so players can keep improving their squads without diversifying their efforts.

Marcus Rashford is yet to receive a special card in this year's release, barring the POTM version that was available in October. This could be the first instance where his cards will be obtainable to a greater player base. As good as his POTM card was, players needed help to get it due to constraints on their coins.

The Marcus Rashford FUT World Cup Stories in FIFA 23 is a big improvement over his POTM version

The actual stats and overall of the Marcus Rashford FUT World Cup Stories card have yet to be declared. However, FUT Sheriff has made some bold predictions, which could be great if they turn out to be accurate. According to them, the upcoming card will have an 88 overall, four more than his POTM version in the game.

Moreover, it has an excellent set of predicted stats which could work well on the in-game engine. Readers must wait for the official release before drawing conclusions about the card.

Rashford becomes the second FUT World Cup Stories card to be leaked. The FIFA 23 community received an earlier leak about Van Dijk making an entry into the same set of special cards.

How these cards will appear in Ultimate Team is yet to be discovered. EA Sports has followed a varied approach with special cards, and players have had different ways to collect them. The FIFA World Cup Stars cards are part of the Swaps program.

FIFA 23 players have already got their hands on two teams from the Path to Glory promo that were active in the first two weeks. The Road to the FIFA World Cup Stories promo is currently ongoing and has released some amazing cards.

Part of the community believes that this could be the next FIFA 23 Ultimate Team promo. If that turns out to be the case, players can anticipate the promo to arrive on December 2, which is this coming Friday.

Poll : 0 votes