FIFA 23 leaks hint at Virgil Van Dijk appearing as a FUT World Cup Stories card in Ultimate Team

Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk is all set to appear as a FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Stories card in Ultimate Team. While there has been no official information so far, trusted leaker FUT Sheriff revealed the news on social media. Notably, the leaker has been accurate with all their predictions so far.

The FUT World Cup Stories will be one of the many special cards set to emerge in the game on the occasion of the mega event in Qatar. EA Sports has decided to follow an integrated approach, whereby all new content has been merged with the original Ultimate Team squads. It all started with the FUT Path to Glory Promo and FUT World Cup Stars, and it's all set to continue with a new collection.

The leaked Virgil Van Dijk FUT World Cup Stories card is an interesting addition to the game and could be quite viable in terms of meta. Not much is known at this point, including the stats, although FUT Sheriff has made their predictions. Additionally, they have also revealed some more information about whether the card can receive upgrades or not.

FUT World Cup Stories Van Dijk card in FIFA 23 will be a solid choice in defense

Virgil Van Dijk, in general, is a favorite of the FIFA 23 community due to his excellent defensive stats. He's one of the best additions a player can make to their backline, and his cards usually come at a premium. It's set to reach the next level if the leaks surrounding his FUT World Cup Stories are true.

The card will have a robust set of defensive stats based on the predicted numbers. With 92 Defense and 88 Physicality, getting past him will be a challenge, and players will have to bring their top game. With 83 Pace, Van Dijk will offer a stern challenge for those who like to beat their opponents with speed.

As good as the predicted stats look, it's unlikely that they will improve further. Replying to the Twitter user and FIFA 23 content creator @NepentheZ, FUT Sheriff added that there wouldn't be any system of upgrades. While the leaked FUT World Cup Stories card looks quite good without upgrades, incorporating a few would have been better.

It remains to be seen whether the leak will turn out to be true and how EA Sports added these cards to FIFA 23. It's unlikely that they will be part of a promo and will probably be added as SBCs. Readers are advised to wait for the official release before drawing any conclusions.

Poll : 0 votes