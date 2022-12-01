FIFA 23 leaks hint at Alphonso Davies receiving a special card in the upcoming World Cup Stories promo

EA Sports has announced that the World Cup Stories will be the next promo for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and leaks have revealed that Canadian superstar Alphonso Davies will be included in the roster. The Bayern Munich left-back had an impressive showing at the tournament and will be rewarded for his performances with a boosted version in-game, according to the infamous FUT Sheriff on Twitter.

While Canada might have unfortunately crashed out of the tournament after suffering two defeats in the group stages, they captured the imagination of global audiences with their valiant efforts against international giants like Belgium and Croatia. Many believe that the North American side dominated Belgium in their opening game, and Alphonso Davies was a key figure in their lineup.

Note: This article is speculative and entirely based on leaks from social media.

Alphonso Davies is a vital part of an inexperienced Canadian lineup in FIFA 23

Despite starting his career as an attacker and assuming the role of a winger in the MLS, Alphonso Davies was converted to a left-back after his move to Bayern Munich. With his raw pace and sublime dribbling skills, he quickly earned a reputation for being amongst the best offensive wingbacks in world football. His versatility is accurately reflected in his overall rating and attributes in FIFA 23.

Being one of the most experienced players in the Canadian lineup, he is given a free role on their roster and can venture up and down their left flank as he pleases. He is originally deployed as a left-winger in their starting 11, but often helps out in defense and assumes the role of a playmaker as well.

What does World Cup Stories Alphonso Davies look like in FIFA 23?

According to FUT Sheriff's leaks, Alphonso will receive a LW version in FUT to reflect his position in his international starting lineup. He has an overall rating of 87 and possesses the following stats in-game:

Pace: 96

Dribbling: 87

Shooting: 80

Defending: 79

Passing: 82

Physicality: 80

Based on these stats, he will receive a significant boost over his base gold version, which is 84-rated in FIFA 23.

What will World Cup Stories Alphonso Davies be like in-game?

Alphonso Davies' base gold card is a popular choice amongst FUT fans who prefer offensive fullbacks. With his latest LW version, gamers will finally be able to utilize his rapid pace and breathtaking dribbling abilities in attacking positions.

He possesses the speed and technical capabilities to be an excellent attacker in the current meta of FIFA 23. However, if gamers choose to deploy him in a more defensive role in-game, they can do so by starting him in his default position and transitioning him into the midfield through custom tactics. Alphonso's versatile stats would make him an elite-tier box-to-box midfielder in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

