EA Sports introduces FIFA 23 World Cup Icons Team 1 with legendary cards of Ronaldo, Zidane, and more

EA Sports has added Zidane and Ronaldo to the World Cup Icons Team 1 in FIFA 23. This is a massive promo, as the community expected nothing of this magnitude. The developers have also made a post about this development on Twitter.

The unique cards of Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo Nazario look stunning, but there are other great additions as well. 12 World Cup Icons have been released as part of Team 1 and are expected to be in high demand.

Ronaldo and Zidane's World Cup Icons Team 1 cards in FIFA 23 could be the best release so far

Many expected the World Cup Icons to arrive in FIFA 23 once the promo went live. Though it has taken two weeks, the cards are finally here. Gamers can now add 12 special player items to their Ultimate Team squad, which includes top names like Zidane and Ronaldo.

Complete list of FIFA 23 World Cup Icons cards

Hernan Crespo ST 89

Emmanuel Petit CDM 89

Miroslav Klose ST 90

Didier Drogba ST 90

Michael Laudrup CAM 90

Emilio Butragueno ST 91

Bobby Moore CB 91

Luis Figo RW 91

Eusebio CF 92

Johan Cruyff CF 92

Zinedine Zidane CAM 95

Ronaldo ST 95

While the elite duo of Ronaldo and Zidane have been awarded the highest overalls, many FIFA 23 gamers will feel that's justified. The two cards have excellent stats and could be among the costliest in the FUT market.

What's impressive about the team 1 release is that all the cards are highly viable. This is why they'll make great additions to the squad. While Ronaldo and Zidane might have the highest requirements, cards like that of Klose and Crespo can also be very useful.

Aside from stats, all these Icons will inspire nostalgia and also present an excellent opportunity for FIFA 23 players who want to play as their favorite footballers on the virtual field. It remains to be seen how frequently gamers can obtain these cards.

In addition to the promo packs, Robin Van Persie's Icon card can also be acquired by completing his SBC. It will take about 300,000 FUT coins' worth of fodder to accomplish all six tasks and add him to the Ultimate Team squad.

Promos usually deal with active footballers' unique cards, and enhanced versions of them are added to the Ultimate Team. This year's title has already seen the inclusion of two new promos on the occasion of the FIFA World Cup, taking place in Qatar. With the release of the first team of the World Cup Icons, gamers can now get special player items from packs.

