FIFA 23 Robin van Persie World Cup Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Robin van Persie World Cup Icon SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and players have the chance to add a fantastic card to their Ultimate Team squad. The World Cup Icon selections are unique versions of the former legends, and it's the first instance where an SBC featuring one has been released.

The World Cup Icon variants have been specially introduced this year by EA Sports with the FIFA World Cup content. These versions are a mix of Mid and Prime variants of the legendary cards and have a very high demand in the community. They're hard to acquire from packs, which results in higher prices in the market.

Hence, the Robin van Persie World Cup Icon SBC offers an opportunity that's not usually available to FIFA 23 players. They can also assess how many FUT coins they will require to get the fodder. Most importantly, they will be able to understand the quality of the card and decide if it will be worth their time and investment.

The Robin van Persie World Cup Icon SBC offers a unique opportunity to every FIFA 23 player

There are six tasks that players will need to complete in order to complete the Robin van Persie World Cup Icon SBC. Each of them has its own conditions and individual rewards. Let's examine the conditions fans must fulfill to earn the special offering.

Task 1 - Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - The Vantastic Gunner

# of players from Arsenal: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - The Flying Dutchman

# of players from Netherlands: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 5 - 86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 6 - 87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

There are six tasks, with each giving out a FIFA 23 player pack after completion. To complete the Robin van Persie World Cup Icon SBC, fans will need about 330,000 FUT coins. This will be under a situation where they must complete all the tasks with fodder from the market.

FIFA 23 players can reduce the completion costs and improve their valuation by using fodder from their collections. It would also be sensible to do this given the amount of time they have. Since the SBC will be live for a month, they can take their time completing it.

The card, obtained by completing the Robin van Persie World Cup Icon SBC, is rated at 90 and offers excellent value. While the 84 Pace is a weak spot, it can be covered well with the help of a suitable chemistry card. It makes up for its weaker pace with an excellent finish, thanks to its 93 Shooting.

This particular SBC is worth completing in FIFA 23, especially if players can use a large volume of fodder from their collection.

Poll : 0 votes