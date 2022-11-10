FIFA 23 leaks hint at Patrick Vieira and Cafu World Cup Icons being added to the upcoming Swaps program

Special World Cup Icon versions of Patrick Vieira and Cafu could soon become a reality in FIFA 23 if the latest leaks are accurate. This information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff and could have major ramifications in the game's meta. EA Sports seems to be going down a different route for all of their upcoming content.

Icons are unique cards of footballers who have retired from the game as legends. These cards are rare and expensive to obtain from the game's market. Each Icon Card has three versions (base, mid, and prime), with prime being the best of the lot. However, this system could change if the latest leaks become a reality.

It's already rumored that a unique set of World Cup Icons will be added to FIFA 23 as part of the FUT World Cup content. Vieira and Cafu seem to be early contenders for this program and more importantly, every player will be able to earn these cards. This is due to the system in which the unique upcoming cards are likely to be added in-game.

Vieira and Cafu could be the FIFA 23 community's favorites when their World Cup Icon cards are added to Swaps

The FUT World Cup Swaps is one of the many pieces of content that's set to arrive in FIFA 23 shortly. Typically, players have to earn tokens, which can be done in many ways. These tokens must then be exchanged for different rewards, including unique cards, packs, and more.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUGE!



Cafú and Vieira (both WC ICON) are coming as WC SWAPS REWARDS HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUGE!Cafúand Vieira(both WC ICON) are coming as WC SWAPS REWARDS 🚨HUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUGE!Cafú 🇧🇷 and Vieira🇫🇷 (both WC ICON) are coming as WC SWAPS REWARDS🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

World Cup Icons are already rumored to arrive in-game, and a glimpse of their designs was revealed earlier in a Deep Dive trailer. Fresh leaks have now hinted at Patrick Vieira and Cafu being among the contenders to be a part of it. The good news is that all players can potentially obtain the World Cup Icon versions of Vieira and Cafu.

As of now, all relevant details are yet to be announced, including the stats of these cards. There's a chance for the special editions to have similar ratings to their prime versions. Alternatively, they could have a mixture of all three existing Icon versions.

Naturally, higher stats will result in relatively higher costs, and FIFA 23 players will likely require plenty of tokens to get their hands on one. However, a lower overall will make it easier for players to obtain these cards, as they will possibly cost fewer tokens.

It remains to be seen whether the leaks will turn out to be accurate and how good the World Cup icon versions of Patrick Vieira and Cafu will be. The potential requirement in terms of tokens for the two cards will also be quite intriguing.

