Black Friday is a momentous occasion in the game cycle of FIFA every year, and it is no different for FIFA 23. EA Sports has already begun the festivities celebrating the event, releasing a brand new Road to the World Cup squad in packs, as well as several themed SBCs, including the iconic Flash Challenges that are synonymous with Black Friday in FIFA Ultimate Team.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA



Complete the Squad Building Challenge to unlock an 83+ France, Germany, England Pack.



Available for just under the next 2.5 hours.



#FUT #FIFA23 The first Flash SBC of #BlackFriday 's hereComplete the Squad Building Challenge to unlock an 83+ France, Germany, England Pack.Available for just under the next 2.5 hours. The first Flash SBC of #BlackFriday's here 🔥Complete the Squad Building Challenge to unlock an 83+ France, Germany, England Pack. Available for just under the next 2.5 hours.#FUT #FIFA23 https://t.co/AvmJTLrXk8

These Flash Challenges are SBCs that are released for very short durations of time and are replaced by newer ones when they expire. They provide a variety of rewards in FUT, which can either be pack-based, cosmetics, or special player items. EA kickstarted proceedings with Pre-Black Friday Flash SBCs a day before the event and has now started releasing the primary content for the promo.

EA Sports have commemorated the beginning of Black Friday celebrations in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with a Flash Challenge SBC

The release of the 'Best of' Team of the Week and Road to the World Cup squads is just the beginning of the Black Friday event in FIFA 23. There will be several 'Lightning Rounds' where special and expensive promo packs will be released in limited amounts in the FUT store. This is an iconic aspect of Black Friday in Ultimate Team, alongside the release of special Flash SBCs.

This is a rewarding and intriguing way to keep gamers engaged throughout the event. These SBCs will expire and be replaced with newer ones every few hours, with the first challenge being introduced in FIFA 23 for 150 minutes.

How to complete Black Friday Flash Challenge 1 SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Despite having elaborate and detailed stipulations for completing the challenge, the SBC is easy and rather inexpensive to complete. These are the specific requirements that need to be fulfilled to complete the challenge:

Leagues: Minimum three

Players from the same nation: Maximum five

Same Club count: Minimum three

Squad rating: Minimum 80

Team Chemistry: Minimum 25

The expected cost of the SBC is around 7,500 FUT coins in the current FUT transfer market. It offers two untradeable packs on completion, including an 80+ three-World Cup-players pack, and an 83+ player pack that contains a player from France, England, or Germany.

Is it worth completing the Black Friday Flash Challenge 1 SBC in FIFA 23?

EA Sports have adhered to the tradition of releasing Flash SBCs during Black Friday, but with the ongoing World Cup, they have added a tournament-themed twist to these challenges. The SBC offers a World Cup Players pack upon completion, as well as an 83+ pack containing a player from France, England, or Germany.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA



Black Friday: FIFA Road to the World Cup has arrived in The stars of qualification who inspired a nation 🤩Black Friday: FIFA Road to the World Cup has arrived in #FIFA23 The stars of qualification who inspired a nation 🤩💪Black Friday: FIFA Road to the World Cup has arrived in #FIFA23 ⬇️ https://t.co/l1b4YICcKd

With some of the most coveted Team of the Week cards in FIFA 23 being re-released in packs, alongside a brand new Road to the World Cup roster, they are rather enticing. With an expected cost of just 7,500 FUT coins, the SBC is worth completing just for fans to test their luck and obtain one of these elusive special items.

Poll : 0 votes