Is the Season 1 Review Pack worth it in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

With the Black Friday festivities beginning in FIFA 23, EA Sports have started to capitalize on the hype of the annual event by releasing the Season 1 Review Pack. The pack has now been added to the FUT store, making fans curious to know if it's worth investing the coins or FIFA points in.

The Season 1 Review Pack is part of Pre-Black Friday, a mini promo introduced in FIFA 23 leading up to the full release on Friday, consisting of special Flash SBCs, promo packs, and the reveal of a 'Best of' TOTW squad. The pack will be available in the game for the next five days, allowing FUT enthusiasts to avail it at any time in this period.

Unfortunately, the pack is not cheap, costing 100,000 FUT coins or 1,500 FIFA Points in the FUT Store. With such a hefty price tag, it's important for gamers to weigh the potential pros and cons of the pack before spending their hard-earned currency on it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Season 1 Review Pack offers enticing content in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

What does the Season 1 Review Pack contain?

The pack will contain 16 items, all of which are untradeable. While 15 of these items are rare gold players, the final item is guaranteed to be a special card from various promos released so far in FIFA 23, including Ones to Watch, Rulebreakers, Road to the Knockouts, or Out of Position.

Available in the game for the next five days, this costly pack has a user limit of one, implying that it can only be opened once per account. With a heavy price of 100,000 FUT coins or 1,500 FIFA points, it's the most expensive pack currently available in the FUT store.

What are the pack probability odds of the Season 1 Review pack?

Similar to all other packs available in the FUT store, EA has provided the pack weight percentages for the Season 1 Review pack as well. These are the odds depicting the probability of packing various card types from this pack:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 99%

Gold 88+ player: 18%

Team of the Week player: 3.0%

Ones to Watch player: 16%

UEL Road to the Knockouts player: 8.2%

UCL Road to the Knockouts player: 10%

UECL Road to the Knockouts player: 6.1%

Rulebreakers player: 38%

Out of Position player: 19%

Is it worth opening the Season 1 Review Pack in FIFA 23?

The pack comes at a rather hefty price in FUT, as 100,000 coins is no small sum in the current state of the FIFA transfer market. Furthermore, the contents of the pack are also untradeable, so fans who open it won't be able to sell these items to recover some of their investment. The value of the pack lies entirely in the viability of the special cards it provides.

Based on the pack odds, Rulebreakers are the most common occurrences in this pack, which is rather disappointing since there are a host of these cards that are worth far less than the value of the pack. Essentially, gamers will have to be incredibly lucky to obtain a player that's worth more than the value of the pack, making the Season 1 Review Pack not worth the investment in FIFA 23.

