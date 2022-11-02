3 FIFA 23 Out of Position cards you should use (and 3 you should avoid)

The Out of Position promo has almost reached its conclusion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and the event has definitely provided fans with some exciting and overpowered cards. The promo team consists of some of the biggest names in international football who have been deployed in unusual positions, completely changing their traditional style of play.

While the OOP promo had its fair share of impressive special cards, there were also a few underwhelming selections. These footballers did not live up to the hype in-game due to several reasons, and are not worth the coin investment in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the best cards available in the Out of Position promo of FIFA 23

1) Mohamed Salah

As the highest-rated footballer to be included in the Out of Position squad, Mohamed Salah earns his spot as the headlining card of this promo. He has been position-changed as a striker in-game and even has an alternate position on the left wing.

Salah's abilities on the virtual pitch are as undeniable as his skills in real life. He is exceptionally talented in all aspects of the attack, with rapid pace, smooth dribbling, and lethal shooting from his magical left foot. Despite not receiving any skill moves or weak foot boosts, he is still an elite-tier attacker in FIFA 23.

2) Joao Cancelo

Although Salah is the highest-rated player in the promo squad, Joao Cancelo is undoubtedly the most coveted and meta inclusion with his position-change to a central midfielder. The Manchester City superstar has earned a reputation for himself with his versatile abilities in real-life, playing on either flank for The Citizens and assisting in both defense and attack.

Furthermore, Cancelo's real-life talents have been replicated in FIFA 23. His well-rounded stats are utilized to their best potential in midfield, making his OOP card even more desirable. With impressive attributes across the board, four-star skill moves, and a four-star weak foot, Cancelo is amongst the best box-to-box midfielders in FIFA 23.

3) Ivan Perisic

While this might come as a surprise addition to this list, OOP Ivan Perisic is undoubtedly amongst the best special items in the game when it comes to versatility in midfield. The Croatian has an incredible card that can play in multiple positions all over the field, adding a unique dynamic to any squad in FUT.

Perisic is best utilized as a box-to-box midfielder in FIFA 23, with incredible attacking attributes to compliment his defensive capabilities. He can also be converted to the lengthy acceleration type with an Architect chemistry style, making him even more overpowered in the current FIFA 23 meta.

These are the most underwhelming inclusions in the Out of Position squad in FIFA 23

1) Theo Hernandez

Theo Hernandez has been a fan-favorite amongst FUT enthusiasts for years now. The French defender has everything it takes to be amazing in FIFA, with rapid pace and amazing physicality. However, him being position-changed to an attacker has not been executed as fans would have hoped.

Theo has not received any boosts to his skill moves or weak foot, which is rather disappointing as it is difficult to use a three-star skiller in attack. While he still possesses amazing pace, his shooting has not been upgraded to the level most would have expected either. However, the biggest downside to this card is his cost in the transfer market, as he is far too overpriced for what he offers in-game.

2) Samuel Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze has received an objective card during the OOP promo of FIFA 23. The Nigerian possesses some impressive attributes, with 91 pace and 86 dribbling. With stats like these, he will undoubtedly be incredibly responsive on the ball and a threat down the wings. However, the card has way too many cons and flaws to make the time investment worth it to unlock his card.

Chukwueze possesses a two-star weak foot, which is rather disappointing. It makes the card one-dimensional in-game and opponents can easily predict his attacking plays. His shooting, passing, and physicality stats are not impressive either, making the card a one-trick pony and an ineffective option.

3) Suso

Suso is possibly the most underwhelming and non-meta card of the entire OOP promo. His changed position does not vary significantly from where he usually plays, and his attributes have received disappointing upgrades.

After the change, Suso has terrible physicality, average shooting, and low pace attributes. His lack of defending stats means that he doesn't even possess the ability to be a versatile box-to-box player. He is average going forward and terrible at defending, earning him a spot on this list.

Poll : 0 votes