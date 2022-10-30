FIFA 23 Samuel Chukwueze Out of Position objectives - How to complete, tips & tricks, and more

Villareal attacker Samuel Chukwueze Out of Position is now live in FIFA 23, and players can guarantee another addition from the popular promo. Since going live on Friday, players have taken very well to all the attractive cards made available in the game.

Most of them are in packs, but they can be hard to obtain. There's no guarantee about getting one from the pack, and the popular ones are expensive to acquire from the market. Players can save their coins by completing the objectives and adding a promo card to their Ultimate Team squad.

This article dives into the tasks players must undertake to complete the Samuel Chukwueze Out of Position objectives. As mentioned earlier, there's no cost involved, but the correct strategy will allow FIFA 23 players to unlock the card more straightforwardly.

EA Sports has added back-to-back cards in FIFA 23 with the Samuel Chukwueze Out of Position objectives

Many didn't expect a second card to be added as part of their objectives following the release of a particular version of Callum Hudson-Odoi. However, EA Sports has changed, and Villareal attacker Samuel Chukwueze is also available alongside the Bayer Leverkusen footballer.

The four tasks are part of the Samuel Chukwueze Out of Position objectives. The weekly objective expires in FIFA 23 after six days.

Left Side Threat: Score 4 goals using LM players with min. 80 PAC in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

Midfield Control: Assist four goals while having at least 5 Midfielders in your starting 11 in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

Clear Vision: Assist three goals with a Through Ball using a RM player in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

LaLiga Winners: Score using LaLiga players in 5 separate Wins in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

While players can complete it their preferred way, FIFA 23 players should look to complete the first two together. The 4-2-3-1 and 4-2-3-1 (2) formations are the correct ones to work with, but the second will allow players to complete two tasks simultaneously.

In doing so, the third objective can also be done on easier difficulties. The 4-2-3-1 (2) uses an LM, an RM, and five midfielders. This is best for those looking to quickly complete the Samuel Chukwueze Out of Position objectives.

The last one will take FIFA 23 players some time as it requires playing and winning five matches. Players are also advised to complete all the challenges in Squad Battles as Division Rivals are only partially conducive towards it.

Is the Samuel Chukwueze Out of Position objectives worth it?

Given that the card is obtainable as the reward is free of cost, it can never harm to obtain it. The 84-rated LW card has apparent weaknesses and strengths, but it could be interesting. The card's most vital asset is its 91 Pace, which will be a handful when appropriately utilized.

The 86 Dribbling and 83 Shooting are decent, and 4* Skill Moves are unlocked on the card. It's let down heavily by the 2* Weak Foot, which can be extremely difficult to manage.

Poll : 0 votes