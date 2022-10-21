FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Rulebreakers Luuk De Jong objective: How to complete, tips and tricks, and more

Team two of the Rulebreakers promo has been released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and the lineup features some insane cards across the board. After the success of the first week of the promo, EA Sports have outdone themselves with new special items introduced in packs, keeping fans engaged with more content than ever.

The latest Rulebreakers roster features the likes of Franck Ribery, Sergio Ramos and Kai Havertz, making it an even more star-studded squad than its predecessor. To add to this special team, EA Sports has also released players through SBCs and objectives.

While Sheraldo Becker is available in the form of a player pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, former FC Barcelona and Sevilla striker Luuk De Jong has been released as the weekly objective card.

The Rulebreakers Luuk De Jong objective is a rather simple one to complete for an exceptional card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Luuk De Jong has been given an amazing special version in the latest Rulebreakers promo. The Rulebreakers concept includes radically changing the traditional playstyle of certain footballers by boosting certain stats while simultaneously nerfing others. De Jong's pace has received a massive buff at the cost of a small physicality downgrade.

How to complete the Luuk De Jong Rulebreakers objective in FIFA 23?

De Jong is available in the FUT 23 objectives section under the title of Rulebreakers Rebels, named after the game mode the objective must be completed in.

The all-new Live FUT Friendly game mode has been added for the sole purpose of completing this objective and has the following squad restrictions:

Loan players: Maximum one

Clubs: Minimum three

Regions/Nationalities: Minimum three

These are the stipulations that need to be fulfilled to complete the objective in this PvP online-friendly mode:

Dutch Delight : Score seven goals using Dutch players in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rebels

: Score seven goals using Dutch players in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rebels Master Vision : Assist six goals using through balls using players from the Eredivisie in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rebels

: Assist six goals using through balls using players from the Eredivisie in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rebels Sensational Brace : Score at least two goals using Dutch players in seven separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rebels

: Score at least two goals using Dutch players in seven separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rebels Triple Win: Win three matches with a minimum of three Eredivisie players and a minimum of three Dutch players in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rebels

While these requirements may seem a bit complex and tedious, these can easily be completed with a squad of the correct players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Tips and tricks to complete the Luuk De Jong Rulebreakers objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Ideally, fans must build a squad featuring mostly Dutch and Eredivisie players to complete this objective, as most requirements feature players from either of these categories.

However, players need to get creative with their squad building skills, as the game mode imposes squad restrictions that require gamers to have footballers from multiple leagues and nations in their roster. In such a scenario, the wise move would be to compose the attack and midfield with Dutch Eredivisie players and form the defense with other leagues and nationalities.

Is it worth completing the Rulebreakers Luuk De Jong objective?

Luuk De Jong's card has some exceptional stats, making him well worth the time investment required to complete the objective.

He has 86 pace, 87 shooting and a five-star weak foot. He also falls under the lengthy acceleration type, making him overpowered in-game and giving him everything he needs to be an incredible attacker in FIFA 23.

