The FIFA 23 Out of Position promo is live, and Samuel Chukwueze could be the latest entrant if the recent leaks turn out to be true. The latest leak comes from FUT Sheriff, who's been a reliable source for insight.

More importantly, the Villareal attacker's card is rumored to take a different route, offering a distinct way for players to collect it. Many will be delighted if this leak is true, as they won't have to depend on the market to collect the card.

Without getting the cards from the markets, players have to rely on their luck with the different packs. This practice carries no guarantee of obtaining a card from the current promo.

More importantly, the leak has also highlighted important details surrounding the card. This includes its potential status and possible stats. Overall, it looks like a handy option, especially because players have simpler means to obtain it.

Samuel Chukwueze's leaked FIFA 23 Out of Position card is more offensive than his default option

All cards that belong to the FIFA 23 Out of Position promo have a contrasting version from their usual iteration. The Nigerian's base card has RM as its main position. Notably, the current promo is set to change that to LW. The card is also expected to have alternate positions, including LM.

Its rumored Pace seems to be its biggest strength, with a 91 rating. Chukwueze's base card has a lot of pace as well.

With 86 dribbling, the card will be more than decent in this aspect. It'll likely have four-star Skill Moves and three-star Weak Foot, although that hasn't been revealed. While 83 Shooting seems quite handy, it could have been slightly better since the card's about to appear in November.

It's unclear what kind of tasks will be listed to unlock the card in FIFA 23. EA Sports has released objective cards that use Squad Battles and Friendly mode. Currently, Callum Hudson-Odoi's FIFA 23 Out of Position card is available for acquisition.

Players are advised to wait for official confirmation from EA Sports about Samuel Chukwueze's debut in the Out of Position Promo. More cards are also expected to appear in the coming days as part of the mini-release and SBCs. Juventus star Federico Chiesa is already available, while Ross Barkley is rumored to appear later tonight as a player-pick challenge.

