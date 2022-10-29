"You guys are cray cray": Fans react as EA Sports release Out of Position (OOP) promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Out of Position (OOP) promo is currently live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and after a week full of leaks and revelations, fans can finally get their hands on these position-changed special cards. The concept of this promo is rather intriguing, featuring some of the biggest names in football playing in unorthodox positions on the pitch.

The promo team consists of high-profile names like Mohamed Salah, Joao Cancelo, and Theo Hernandez. Not only are these players incredible in real life, but they are also overpowered on the virtual pitch. However, with these footballers abandoning their traditional positions, fans will be curious to know whether they retain their viability in-game.

As is the norm with FIFA 23 content, fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions regarding the recent OOP promo. Twitter has been flooded with reactions of all sorts, both positive and negative.

The OOP concept and its execution has caused a divide amongst FIFA 23 fans on social media

Every new promo in FIFA 23 is met with significant hype and fanfare on release, with gamers eager to try out the latest special cards by either buying them from the FUT transfer market or obtaining them through packs. However, the OOP players have been notoriously difficult to pack so far, with people spending on microtransactions but being unable to pack these elusive cards.

Prominent FUT content creator Danny Aarons faced exactly this problem. He is known for his massive pack-opening streams and YouTube videos, where he spends exorbitant amounts of money on FIFA packs. Despite doing the same for this promo, he has had a bit of a dry spell as stated in his tweet.

Popular FIFA YouTuber Nepenthez also reacted to the release of the promo, stating that he was impressed by some of the cards included in the team selection.

Cal from Serious About FIFA (SAF) had similar opinions. In his tweet, he was especially impressed by the idea of Denzel Demfries being deployed as a centre-back, with the Dutchman having the pace and physical presence to be an elite CB in FIFA 23.

Professional FIFA player Tom Stokes also expressed his amazement at one of the cards included in the promo. He was impressed by the attributes allotted to Spurs player Ivan Perisic. With Perisic having the vote of approval from a pro FIFA player, he will undoubtedly be overpowered in-game.

However, not everyone is as excited about the OOP promo, with some fans expressing their disappointment about how the concept has been executed by EA Sports. While the position changes are an exciting concept, several footballers have not been allotted the necessary skill moves and weak foot boosts to be effective in their new roles.

Some FUT fans were also reminiscing about the old days, claiming that classic position-change promos were better than the new OOP concept, as they offered more exciting variations.

Overall, the promo has had a mixed reception, inciting both positive and negative responses from the fanbase. With plenty of content soon to be released over the course of the week, Twitter will undoubtedly be replete with more reactions from the FIFA 23 community.

