5 leaked FIFA 23 Out of Position cards that could be great in-game

Out of Position is the upcoming promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and as the name suggests, it will feature prominent footballers with exciting position-changed cards. EA Sports have already released a teaser for the promo in the form of a countdown screen, displaying an amazing card design and indicating that the promo will begin this Friday.

However, the usual trend of leakers revealing the players included in these promos early has continued in FIFA 23 as well. Renowned leakers FUT Sheriff and Arcade FUT recently took to Twitter to announce the names of the footballers included in the upcoming promo. The list features some big names that have the potential to be game-changing with the right position changes.

These leaked Out of Position cards could be incredibly overpowered in the current FIFA 23 meta

1) Joao Cancelo

Since his move to Premier League champions Manchester City, Joao Cancelo has proved himself to be a world-class talent in international football. He has flourished under Pep Guardiola's guidance and developed into arguably the best full-back in the world, capable of playing on either side of the pitch.

Cancelo is incredibly versatile in real-life, contributing significantly to offense as well as defense. His talents have been replicated in FIFA 23, with well-rounded stats across the board. This is precisely why a midfielder version of Joao Cancelo will be an elite-tier card in the current FIFA 23 meta.

Cancelo's Team of the Year version of FIFA 22 was a fan-favorite, with gamers preferring to switch him to a midfield position in-game. With the brand new chemistry system of FIFA 23, being able to start Cancelo on full chemistry in midfield will be an enticing proposition for any FUT squad.

2) Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is the headlining card of the Out of Position promo and will be the highest rated player in the squad. This will be Salah's second special card of FIFA 23 after his inclusion in Team of the Week 2.

Similar to real-life football, Salah's skills are undeniable in FIFA as well. Despite not adhering to the 'lengthy' meta of the game, Salah is still an elite-tier attacker, wreaking havoc against any opposition with his lethal left foot.

He is rumored to have a striker card in the upcoming promo. While this isn't a drastic change from his regular position, it will undoubtedly allow fans to experiment with their squad building options, making this a coveted card in FUT.

3) Theo Hernandez

AC Milan's recent resurgence can be attributed to many factors, including the versatile nature of their squad. Theo Hernandez has been amongst their best performers in the past few seasons, reinforcing the left flank defensively while also contributing significantly to attack.

Theo is an amazing left-back in FIFA 23. Not only is he overpowered in-game, he also offers links to several meta cards like Fikayo Tomori, Ismael Benaccer, and Rafael Leao. He is rumored to have a left-wing version in the upcoming promo, which comes as no surprise as the Frenchman plays in an advanced defensive position for Milan, bombing down the left flank to unleash a cross or a shot.

4) Seko Fofana

While Seko Fofana might be an unknown commodity for the majority of casual football enthusiasts, he is incredibly popular amongst FUT fans. His special versions were fan-favorites in FIFA 22, and with his inclusion in the Out of Position promo, the trend is likely to continue in FIFA 23 as well.

Fofana is rumored to have a centre-back version in this promo squad. This position change is a no-brainer as he possesses amazing defensive stats and has a domineering physical presence in-game. He is also a lengthy player by default, which will ensure that he can catch up to any attacker and dispossess them with ease.

5) Reece James

Reece James has been in stunning form for Chelsea, earning a spot amongst the top right-backs in the Premier League. While his defensive abilities are undeniable, his attacking skills are rather underrated. He is capable of advancing up the right flank, delivering effective crosses and even scoring when the opportunity presents itself.

Recent leaks suggest that EA Sports has recognized this side of his gameplay, providing him with a right-winger card in FIFA 23. While this might not have seemed like an exciting proposition in previous iterations of FIFA, the AcceleRATE feature will ensure that with the right attributes, this card will be a menace for any defense to deal with.

