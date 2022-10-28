FIFA 23 Out of Position leaks: Ross Barkley scheduled for release as SBC

The Out of Position promo is almost here in FIFA 23. The week leading up to this event has been replete with leaks and reveals, some involving a Ross Barkley Squad Building Challenge. The entire promo squad has already been presented on Twitter by prominent FIFA 23 leakers Arcade FUT and FUT Sheriff, with the lineup consisting of some of the biggest names in world football.

As the name suggests, the Out of Position promo includes athletes whose positions have been changed, with attributes and stats allotted according to their new in-game roles.

While this promo has an element of fantasy to it, some of the position changes seem rather organic, such as Mohammed Salah playing striker and Theo Hernandez taking control on the left wing. Here's more information on what's to come.

Special Out of Position version of Ross Barkley leaked to appear as SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Ross Barkley was once touted to be the next big thing in European football. The Englishman made a name for himself as a creative midfielder at Everton when he was just an emerging youngster, captivating the audience with his vision and skill.

While his career might not have gone in the direction fans would've imagined, the midfield maestro has seen a resurgence in recent years. He has since asserted himself in Ligue 1 with renowned French side OGC Nice and is set to reappear as a special card in FIFA 23 with an Out of Position version.

What does Barkley's card look like in FIFA 23?

Barkley was leaked as a right-winger card in the upcoming Out of Position promo. He has the following face card stats in six key aspects:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 86

Shooting: 84

Defending: 63

Passing: 85

Physicality: 79

With numbers like these, he will undoubtedly be an amazing option in the current meta of FIFA 23. Ligue 1 is in dire need of more squad-building options on the right flank, with Lionel Messi being the only viable option in the game presently.

Will Ross Barkley be good in-game?

Depending on how EA Sports alters Barkley's in-game stats, he could be an effective attacking option in FIFA 23. His base card possesses a controlled-acceleration type, but it can be converted to lengthy with the right chemistry style. If the same applies to his Out of Position version, the attribute boost in other key areas, like pace and shooting, might make him incredibly overpowered in the game's meta.

He will also be really helpful in squad-building ventures, as he is English and in Ligue 1. Not only will he provide chemistry to fellow French league players, he will also be linked to English players like POTM Marcus Rashford, RTTK Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and RTTK Phil Foden. This will serve to boost his viability and make the SBC an enticing one for FUT fans.

Although the exact release date of this Squad Building Challenge is still unknown, fans will be eager about the release of this special card and to include him in their squads.

