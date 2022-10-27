FIFA 23 Out of Position Promo: All major leaked cards featuring Mohamed Salah, Reece James, and more

Mohamed Salah and Reece James will be two of many new cards arriving with the FIFA 23 Out of Position Promo when it goes live on Friday. Earlier last night, the promo's release was all but confirmed by EA Sports, as the first image of the card art became available in the game.

Every new promo brings a set of special cards that generate significant hype and excitement within the community. The Out of Position promo will introduce special versions with different positions compared to their base cards. Based on these leaks, cards like Mohamed Salah have a more modest switch. In comparison, Reece James seems to have had a more radical change from his normal position in-game.

While the full team has been leaked on social media, detailed stats are only available for some of them. While the stats have been rumored so far, there are some exciting cards that players can obtain this Friday.

Mohamed Salah and Reece James are two of the several stars rumored to be present in the FIFA 23 Out of Position promo

Mohamed Salah's rumored card in the Out of Position promo could be a fan favorite in the FIFA 23 community. His promo card is rumored to be listed as a striker, a change from his RW position. The 92-rated card will have 91 ratings in Pace, Shooting, and Dribbling. The combined three stats will make it a lethal card in-game and could become difficult for any player to defend against.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Salah is added to come in OUT OF POSITION



He is listed as ST



As good as Salah's rumored card is, it's similar to the role that many players use him in the game. The new card will be helpful in terms of chemistry, as players won't have to give up on it to play him as a striker. With a rumored 92 overall, it could also be the highest-rated card of the Out of Position promo.

A far more interesting card is that of Chelsea wing-back Reece James. The Englishman is known for his attacking exploits and EA Sports might have felt the same. James' card in this promo is assigned as an RW and is scheduled to get an 88-rated card. It has great stats in Pace, Shooting, and Passing, which will suddenly turn the defender into a capable attacker.

Something similar has been done for Theo Hernandez of AC Milan as well. The Frenchman has risen to fame in the last few years, and his strength is in his attacking exploits. His rumored card will allow FIFA 23 players to utilize his strengths even more.

Another surprising shift is the rumored card for Manchester City side-back Joao Cancelo. The Portuguese defender started as a right-back before shifting to the left at Manchester City. His Out of Position card seems to have a CM position and boasts some great stats. Moreover, the rumored stats will also be perfect for the CDM position since it doesn't miss out on defensive capabilities.

More cards are rumored to arrive in FIFA 23 alongside the ones mentioned above. It remains to be seen if their stats match what's been leaked so far or if EA Sports will adjust them.

