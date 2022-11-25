When will the Road to the FIFA World Cup promo release in FIFA 23? Release date and time across all regions

The FIFA 23 community is extremely excited about the upcoming Road to the FIFA World Cup promo, which is set to replace the ongoing Path to Glory promo. There has been a lot of hype around what EA Sports has in store, and players have finally gotten a glimpse at what's to come.

Plenty of FIFA World Cup-themed content has been added to the Ultimate Team mode. This includes special SBCs and objectives, which hand out unique cards that are not available at any other time. The Path to Glory promo has added some fantastic cards over the last two weeks, and the festivities are set to continue.

The release date of the upcoming Road to the FIFA World Cup promo has already been confirmed, thanks to the in-game loading screen. The countdown also disclosed the precise moment when the next set of unique cards will appear in the Ultimate Team mode.

The Road to the FIFA World Cup promo cards in FIFA 23 could come with the potential for further growth

ShadowDZN @ShadowDZN__



Who do you think the players are?🤔



#FIFA23 | #FUT23 | #Qatar2022 Road To The FIFA World Cup Loading Screen Cards PredictionWho do you think the players are?🤔 Road To The FIFA World Cup Loading Screen Cards Prediction👀🔥Who do you think the players are?🤔#FIFA23 | #FUT23 | #Qatar2022 https://t.co/FlGXNXHfhT

There is typically a 48-72 hour lead time between the notification and the arrival of an upcoming promo.

The Road to the FIFA World Cup promo will be released on November 25, 2022. Its release time is the same as that of the earlier promos.

EA Sports has almost always introduced promos at 6:00 pm UK Time, and the pattern remains the same this time around. Players in the United States can access the new promo at 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET, based on where they're based. Indian gamers will have to wait until 11:30 pm IST to check out the new cards.

Features of the Road to the FIFA World Cup promo

While the release date and time of the Road to the FIFA World Cup promo have been confirmed, EA Sports has been hush-hush about any other information.

Like the Path to Glory cards, the upcoming promo cards will also have a chance to grow their stats. They could have an upgrade potential system that is similar to the previously released Road to the Knockouts cards.

The RTTK promo added special cards from all three tiers of European club competition. Each card had the chance to get two upgrades based on the fulfillment of the following conditions:

Win two of the remaining three group-stage matches

Qualify for the knockouts

Something similar could be done with the FIFA World Cup promo cards once they go live.

Readers are advised to wait for the official release of the Road to the FIFA World Cup promo to get an accurate grasp of its workings.

It will be interesting to see which footballers get their unique versions in FIFA 23 with the promo. Two excellent cards for Kylian Mbappe and Heung-Min Son have been leaked online, and more could be unveiled throughout the day. These cards will be obtainable from packs, but the odds of getting them will be low.

Additionally, special challenges and objectives will also be released in FIFA 23. They will offer more cards to players for their Ultimate Team squad.

