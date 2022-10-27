With the recent conclusion of the UEFA Champions League group stage's penultimate matchday, the upgraded status of RTTK cards in FIFA 23 is looking rather interesting. These coveted special player items have dynamic ratings that are boosted based on their team's performance in their respective UEFA club competitions, and some of these teams have recently let their fans down.

While some RTTK versions are already due for an upgrade after fulfilling one of the two requirements to receive boosts during the campaign, there are others that are unlikely to fulfill either stipulation. These cards have been deemed stagnant in their ratings, as their teams are unlikely to progress any further in the competition.

These FIFA 23 Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) cards will suffer in value due to their team's poor form

1) Raphinha

After a promising start to the season under new manager Xavi, FC Barcelona has stumbled across a run of poor form, especially in European competitions. Not only did they lose the prestigious El Clasico game against fierce rivals Real Madrid in La Liga, but with their recent loss to Bayern Munich, they have also been knocked out of the Champions League in the Group Stages.

With Inter winning their Matchday 5 fixture against Victoria Plzen, Barca can no longer secure second position in the group. They will be relegated to the UEFA Europa League, a lower-tier European competition. This also means that RTTK Raphinha, a highly overpowered and expensive card in FIFA 23, will not receive either of the two possible RTTK upgrades.

2) Gleison Bremer

Like Barca, Juventus have struggled to find its feet in recent seasons. The Old Lady of Turin was unable to secure the Serie A title in the past two seasons, a league they dominated for years. However, their most disappointing results have been in European competitions, with the club suffering unexpected losses in the Group Stages.

Their Matchday 5 loss to minnows Maccabi Haifa means that Juventus have won only one out of their five group-stage games in the UCL and have no chance of qualifying further. This also means that RTTK Bremer, one of the best center-backs in Serie A, will not receive a qualification boost in FIFA 23. The win upgrade is not possible with two losses in their last two games.

3) Thomas Lemar

Thomas Lemar received a versatile and overpowered card in the Road to the Knockouts team in FIFA 23, making him a favorite amongst FUT fans. However, Atletico Madrid has struggled to get going in the UCL this season and is currently third in their group. Their recent draw against Bayer Leverkusen ensures that they will not be able to progress any further in the competition.

After winning only one game in their group, Atletico will be relegated to the UEFA Europa League. Not only will Lemar be denied the qualification upgrade, but with two draws in their last two group games, he will not receive the win upgrade either. This was an underwhelming result for FUT fans, as Lemar's card is a well-rounded midfield option in the current FIFA 23 meta.

4) Patrick Schick

Bayer Leverkusen has a reputation for being the dark horse of German football. While they have failed to secure any major silverware in recent memory, the German side is often the wild card that delivers when it is least expected of them. However, this was not the case in their UCL campaign this season, as they are currently at the bottom of their group.

The revelation comes as a surprise to many football fans, as Bayer and Atletico were the early favorites to qualify from their UCL groups. However, the two giants have been bested by Club Brugge and Porto. This means that RTTK Patrick Schick can't fulfill either of the two stipulations required for his card to get a ratings boost in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

5) Savio Moreira

Switching over to the UEFA Europa League, PSV is in a rather odd predicament. Having won one of their last two games, they are second in their group, beating third position by a single point. However, they play group leaders Arsenal on the final matchday, where defeat will mean that their fate will rely on the result of the fixture between the third and fourth-place teams.

Savio received a special UEL RTTK version through a Squad Building Challenge towards the end of the RTTK promo in FIFA 23. Fans who completed the SBC will be on the edge of their seats, as anything less than a victory against Arsenal could mean that the card receives no upgrades in FIFA 23.

