FIFA 23 Savio Moreira RTTK SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

Savio Moreira's Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) SBC (Squad Building Challenges) has been added to FIFA 23 as the next attempt to hand out a card from the promo as a reward. This comes a few days after Ismael Bennacer's special card was released as part of his challenge.

Squad Building Challenges are the primary means to get valuable rewards in-game. Rewards range from player cards to other resources such as packs and kits and often act as a cost-efficient way of improving someone's squad. Moreover, they also take away the reliance on luck as players are assured of the rewards. This allows them to predetermine if a challenge is worth completing or not.

Savio Moreira's RTTK SBC is relatively simpler than some of the other challenges released in FIFA 23. By understanding the conditions of the challenge, players can complete it in the most cost-efficient manner. However, they must also evaluate if the card is worth their resources and investment.

Savio Moreira RTTK SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team can be completed inexpensively if players are willing to wait

Traditionally, player-item SBCs tend to be more complex, as the potential rewards are better. Thankfully for FIFA 23 players, Savio Moreira's RTTK SBC has just one set of tasks and will require them to submit only one squad. Moreover, the conditions of the challenge are quite simple and similar to the Ismael Bennacer SBC.

Savio Moreira RTTK SBC conditions

Minimum 1 player from Brazil

1 player with a minimum 85 overall or more

Minimum team rating: 83

Number of players in the squad: 11

Ismael Bennacer also has similar conditions to his challenge, but the requirements and costs are higher. Regarding costs, players can anticipate around 13,000-15,000 FUT coins to complete the challenge. It will go up slightly if the player is on PC.

The final cost can be incurred if players use fodder from their collection. This will ensure that they don't have to acquire the cards from the market to save the required coins. Many coins can be saved if the 85-rated card comes from someone's collection, which is likely to be the most cost-intensive.

Additionally, EA Sports has made Savio Moreira RTTK SBC available for 100 days in FIFA 23. So players can wait and complete it with the cards they will gradually earn from different modes. It's unclear if the duration is a glitch.

The 85-rated RW card has a lot of pace with an 88 rating which will be largely beneficial. The 4 star Skill Moves and 3 star Weak Foot could have been higher, with the latter restricting the card's utility to an extent.

With an 86 finish, he will also be decent in front of goal. The 87 rated Dribbling and 85 Passing are sure to complement the offensive duties the card will be tasked with. Overall, the Savio Moreira RTTK SBC offers a card with limitations but is extremely cheap and should be a good option.

